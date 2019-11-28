Thanksgiving Facebook Statuses & Instagram Captions 2019

Thanksgiving is finally here, and what better way to celebrate with friends and family than by sharing the holiday love on social media? Whether it’s a picture of your dinner, a Turkey Day meme or a few holiday hashtags, your feed is bound to be filled with Thanksgiving-related posts this afternoon.

If you’re looking to share a funny joke, hashtag or a meaningful message to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday, we’ve got you covered. Read on for some of the best Facebook statuses and Instagram captions you can post this holiday.

Facebook Statuses

There are always the typical Thanksgiving holiday posts on Facebook, including the “Food Coma!” posts, the pictures of your enormous meal, the cliched claims of having a food baby on the way, and the endless comments about how stuffed everybody is, how many meals they ate, and how much weight they’ve gained.

Instead of posting the same old statuses every year, we decided to round up a few, less-general, more-unique posts for you to plaster all over social media. Check out our favorite quotes and statuses below. Some are still cliched, and some are super cheesy, but still fun. Enjoy!

Gratitude is a wonderful reason to have a meal with family. I only wish Thanksgiving would come more often.

I love Thanksgiving, because it’s all the family fun at half the cost of Christmas.

What I love about Thanksgiving is that it sets the mood for a perfect Christmas! Happy Thanksgiving!

Coexistence… what the farmer does with the turkey – until Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving …. Not a good day to be my pants.

An optimist is a person who starts a new diet on Thanksgiving Day.

The thing I’m most thankful for right now is elastic waistbands.

Happy Turkey Day, America! Don’t forget to name the turkey and make everyone uncomfortable.

Thanksgiving is a vegetarian’s worst nightmare…! Happy Thanksgiving anyway!

Instagram Captions

Here are a few of our favorite silly Instagram captions to add to every Instagram photo you post on Thanksgiving. Some are heartfelt and inspiring, some are funny and clever, while others are just enjoyable holiday posts. Check them out below: