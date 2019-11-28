5 Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus is hands-down the best smartphone going at the moment.

Forget Apple, Samsung is where it’s at.

In terms of visuals, the Galaxy 10 Plus features a clear 6.4-inch infinity display with quad HD plus dynamic AMOLED.

Ignoring the tech speak for a minute and bringing it back to English, the screen is super crisp, and anything you watch on it that supports HD visuals will look simply stunning.

Then we have the S-tier cameras, which boast 10 megapixels (MP) for the selfie camera and 8MP for the portrait lens.

Flip it over to the rear camera and that’s where things get even more exciting. 12MP for the super speed dual pixel, 16MP ultra-wide, and 12MP when using the two-time zoom mean this is one camera that rivals even the iPhone.

And when it comes to power, this beast has a meaty 12GB of RAM and comes with 1TB of storage. In short, everything should run perfectly, and if you’re looking to play Fortnite with an experience that’s as close to console as is possible, this is the phone to go with.