5 Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

Been holding off on buying a new phone until the sales kick in? If so, we’ve got some great news for you, because these Cyber Monday Smartphone deals are exactly what you’ve been waiting for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus is hands-down the best smartphone going at the moment.
Forget Apple, Samsung is where it’s at.
In terms of visuals, the Galaxy 10 Plus features a clear 6.4-inch infinity display with quad HD plus dynamic AMOLED.
Ignoring the tech speak for a minute and bringing it back to English, the screen is super crisp, and anything you watch on it that supports HD visuals will look simply stunning.
Then we have the S-tier cameras, which boast 10 megapixels (MP) for the selfie camera and 8MP for the portrait lens.
Flip it over to the rear camera and that’s where things get even more exciting. 12MP for the super speed dual pixel, 16MP ultra-wide, and 12MP when using the two-time zoom mean this is one camera that rivals even the iPhone.
And when it comes to power, this beast has a meaty 12GB of RAM and comes with 1TB of storage. In short, everything should run perfectly, and if you’re looking to play Fortnite with an experience that’s as close to console as is possible, this is the phone to go with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a massive $200 off the Google Pixel 4, this is one of those Cyber Monday Smartphone deals you don’t want to sleep on.
On the screen front, the Pixel 4 is a 5.7-inch device with a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen capable of a whopping 16 million colors. It’s also backed by corning gorilla glass five, meaning a slight drop won’t put a dent in it. Please don’t test that, though.
It comes with Android 10 out of the box, is powered by the luscious Adreno 640 GPU, and features an octa-core CPU.
That’s not just where the power ends. In terms of raw RAM power, the Pixel 4 boasts a modest 6GB, with upgrade options to 64GB or 128GB depending on how much power you need versus how much you’re looking to spend.
6GB is enough, and is the industry standard, but if you’re buying this to game on, I’d recommend the higher options.
As for the camera, as the Verge points out, rear telephoto cam clocks in at 16MP with a 52-degree field of view, while the rear wide option comes in a little bit lower at 12.2MP.
And for those of you looking to take crisp selfies, the front camera is 8MP, which is the perfect amount for grabbing Instagram-ready photos.
The Pixel 4 is a great phone with a now even greater price-tag to match. Just, if you’ve been holding off to pick this one up in a sale, act fast because this will sell out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re not fussed with having the latest cutting-edge tech, the Google Pixel 3a is a great mid-range smartphone.
Despite the lower price-point, this thing packs a punch. With 4GB of RAM backed by the Adreno 615 GPU and an octa-core CPU, this little pocket-filler is powerful enough to run most apps.
Obviously it lacks the power of the Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus or Pixel 4, but of course it does! It’s a fraction of the cost.
On the camera front, you’ve got a modest 12.2MP main camera and 8MP for the selfie. Again, it’s not the best camera on the market, but given the mid-range price, that’s a perfectly acceptable camera that’ll produce some stunning shots.
It all comes down to price, right? If you’re after the best phone on the market, expect to pay for it.
But if you’re after a killer phone and, like me, don’t care about flashing around phones that cost more than laptops, the Pixel 3a is a brilliant phone that, thanks to these kinds of amazing Cyber Monday Smartphone deals is more affordable than it’s ever been.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Moto G7 Power is my personal pick if you’re looking to get a solid phone for your kids but don’t want to take out a loan to pay for it.
With 28 percent off, this is one of the Cyber Monday Smartphone deals that is absolutely worth considering.
This is a phone I’d describe as ‘enough’. It’s not the most powerful monster out there, but neither is it low-specced like some of the others in the same price bracket (like the under-powered Xperia L3).
So, what kind of power are we talking about? A modest 3GB of RAM married to the Adreno 506 GPU with, as it customary now, an octa-core CPU. This should be able to run most games and apps smoothly, just don’t expect too much else.
As for durability, the Moto G7 Power features corning gorilla glass three, which isn’t as strong as the gorilla glass five seen in the Samsung Galaxy 10+, but it still super strong. And given how many times my eldest has dropped, kicked, or flung theirs, it holds up.
The other thing to consider is the use of the word ‘Power’ in the title. While this is technically a budget phone, this version of the Moto G7 features a ridiculously long-lasting battery. So much so, in fact, you’ll struggle to drain it completely in 24 hours, even with high usage.
When it comes to buying kids their first phone, there’s no use picking up a $30 smartphone. It’ll run terribly, and because of how bad it is, you won’t be able to gauge how well they look after it because they won’t want to.
Instead, go with something like the Moto G7 Power. It’s powerful enough that they’ll care for it, and durable enough that when they’re “being kids” it should be able to withstand a few knocks and scrapes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Compared with the other Cyber Monday Smartphone deals on this list, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 isn’t the greatest of savings in the world, but it’s too good a phone to not mention.
A modest 3GB of RAM meets the Adreno 610 GPU and an octa-core CPU. In short, this beast has enough power to make it a solid affordable phone. It’s not the most powerful on this list, but given the highly attractive price point, less than 200 bucks, this works as a phone for kids.
The camera is where this phone defies the odds. Despite the affordability, it somehow manages to pack in a crisp 48MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie cam. Those kind of specs are insane given how cheap this beast is.
I’m not sure how Xiaomi is able to release phones like this and still turn a profit, but hey, I ain’t gonna question it. A good phone is a good phone, and when you factor in the very consumer-friendly price, there’s very little to grumble about here.