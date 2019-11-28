5 Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

Been holding off on buying a new phone until the sales kick in? If so, we’ve got some great news for you, because these Cyber Monday Smartphone deals are exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

IPhone Cyber Monday Deals

While it's hard to predict what iPhones Cyber Monday deals will appear, I'll be here all week to bring you the latest and greatest smartphone deals. 

As of right now, you can pick up the iPhone 6S with $50 off. While it's not the latest model, it's still a really great phone that's well worth picking up. 

There's also 22 percent off the iPhone 7, which again, isn't the latest model but is still a killer phone. 

If more deals pop up, we'll be sure to keep you informed. 

Cyber Monday 2019 Amazon

The best deals are all above, and as I mentioned, I'm here all week, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back in regularly for all the latest deals. 

Smartphone Deals No Contract

While you can get smartphone contract deals from other websites, I've decided to focus on buying the phones outright via Amazon.

In short, all the deals on this gift guide are smartphone deals with no contract. You buy the phone, grab a sim from your favorite network, slide it in and you're free to top-up whenever. 

Best Cheap Smartphone

Right. Don't buy a cheap smartphone. Cheap smartphones are garbage, have pixelated displays, and can't survive accidental damage. 

What I'd suggest instead is looking at budget smartphones. 

Both the Xiaomi Redmi and the Moto G7 Power are excellent budget phones which pack just enough power to make them worthwhile investments.

And if it's for a child, you absolutely want budget rather than cheap. They will almost certainly not take care of a cheap phone. Believe me, I've tried and had to pick up the bits of broken glass. 

See Also: 

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

