Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 3

Halloween is over and we’re moving on to Thanksgiving! Check out the new balloons Macy’s has in store for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Airbnb announced that “party houses” will no longer be permitted on the platform.

And check out some of the deals available today as part of National Sandwich Day.

TOP STORY: Macy’s Debuts New Balloons For Thanksgiving Day Parade

We’re showing off Astronaut @snoopy for the first time at #macysparade Balloonfest! We created him to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. pic.twitter.com/zJPQF84YUb — Macy's (@Macys) November 2, 2019

Macy’s has unveiled some of the new balloons that the nation will get to enjoy during the annual Thanksgiving Day parade. This year marks the 93rd anniversary of the holiday celebration. The new additions were flight-tested this weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Snoopy has received a makeover in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Everyone’s favorite dog is decked out in an astronaut suit! The Snoopy balloon is 49 feet tall and requires 90 handlers. Macy’s says that Snoopy has appeared in more parades than any other of their balloons– 2019 will be Snoopy’s 40th flight.

The main characters from the Dr. Seuss classic “Green Eggs and Ham” will make their Thanksgiving Day Parade debut this year. Sam and Guy will be traveling in a green “hammobile!” Macy’s explains on its website that the balloon is large enough to fit either 4 million eggs or 14,000 hams.

Smokey Bear is making a return to the parade route for the first time since 1993, in honor of his 75th birthday. Spongebob Squarepants is also floating in this parade’s parade, and for the very first time, his balloon will be accompanied by his pet snail, Gary. Other balloon characters include Chase from Paw Patrol, the main character from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and the Grinch and his dog Max. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on November 28.

OFF-BEAT: Airbnb Bans Party Houses

Today we’re redoubling our efforts to combat unacceptable and abusive behavior on our platform that can lead to tragic incidents. https://t.co/PHzHbgu1W9 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 2, 2019

Airbnb is banning guests from using rented properties to host large parties. The change was announced following a deadly incident at an Airbnb property on Halloween in the San Francisco Bay area.

A homeowner in Orinda, California, had rented out the mansion with the understanding that it would be used to host a family gathering of about 12 people. The listing also noted that guests needed to be quiet after 10 p.m. due to the property’s close proximity to neighbors.

Instead, the renter held a party for approximately 100 people. Airbnb said the property listing specifically forbade guests from hosting parties.

Gunfire broke out during the party. Four men and one teenage woman were killed, and several others were hospitalized. No suspects have been arrested and police are working to determine whether the shooting was the work of one gunman or several. For more details on the shooting, click here.

Airbnb has removed the mansion from the website and banned the guest from using the platform in the future. CEO Brian Chesky announced on Saturday that Airbnb would implement new measures to ban “party houses” from the platform altogether.

In a Twitter thread, Chesky explained that Airbnb would expand “manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology,” create a “dedicated “party house” rapid response team,” and take “immediate action against users who violate these enhanced guest policies, including removal.” Chesky said the changes would be implemented within the next several days.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Popeyes Brings Back Its Chicken Sandwich On National Sandwich Day

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

Today is National Sandwich Day, and most major chains are offering deals and discounts. The restaurant getting the most attention is Popeyes, which officially relaunched its chicken sandwich today.

Popeyes debuted the sandwich back in August, but underestimated just how popular it would become with customers. The chain ran out of supplies after just two weeks, enraging some customers to the point of violence. Head of marketing for Popeyes in North America, Bruno Cardinali, says the company is confident that they will not run out of supplies this time and that the chicken sandwich would remain on the menu permanently. Popeyes also used National Sandwich Day to point out that its chief competitor, Chick-fil-A, is closed on Sundays.

But if you’re craving something other than chicken, there are plenty of other chains advertising deals today. Here are a handful of examples:

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub. Click here for the coupon.

Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub through November 2. The chain has said the coupon will be shared to its social media accounts.

Penn Station is doing a buy one, get one free deal at all of its stores. No coupons are required.

Chains such as Subway, Panera, and Carl’s Jr are offering discounts through the Grubhub app.

Happy eating!

Rudy Boesch, the oldest person to compete on “Survivor” and also served as a Navy Seal for more than 4 decades, has passed away at age 91.

Stephone Ritchie Sr. is being remembered as a hero for battling a dangerous riptide to save three of his children in Florida.

A recycling and waste collection company is being sued for potentially sparking the Sandalwood Fire in California.

At least one person has died in a salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef.

The MTV Europe Music Awards are tonight. Here’s how to watch.

CHECK THIS OUT

We're taking our cookie where no cookie has been before…space! Follow along at #CookiesinSpace pic.twitter.com/YdpdnVOdjT — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) November 1, 2019

The astronauts will soon find out if it’s possible to bake cookies in space! A cargo craft stocked with nearly 4 tons of supplies was launched to the International Space Station this weekend. Included in the supplies was a special “space oven.” The craft is expected to arrive at the ISS on Monday.

Nanoracks and Zero G Kitchen colloborated to develop the oven. The Hilton DoubleTree hotel chain provided the dough.

It’s unclear whether baking is possible in zero gravity. Researchers are curious to see what shape a cookie would take when baked in this special oven. The test will also contribute to research being done to prepare for longer space missions.

