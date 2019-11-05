LeBaron Family Murders: U.S. Citizens Killed in Mexico

A relative has posted a graphic and grim account of multiple members of the LeBaron family being murdered in northern Mexico. The family is part of a Mormon enclave in Mexico. “13 US CITIZENS KIDNAPPED AND BEING KILLED…” Kenny LeBaron posted on his Facebook page, adding that 10 of the family members had been killed, including multiple children.

The Associated Press, also quoting relatives, reported that at least five U.S. citizens, including four children, were among those shot to death in Sonora, Mexico. AZCentral reported that the death may include at least 10 family members, who included three mothers and numerous children.

Kenny LeBaron, who lives in North Dakota, posted the series of frantic posts on his Facebook page on November 4, 2019. They included photos of the LeBaron family members and videos. “Guys please pray for my family. My cousin…she was in mexico on her way to my town and was ambushed by cartel they killed her and her 4 children and burnt them alive even the 2 babies 😭. They live in williston,” came his first post. Other relatives gave similar accounts.

Each one grew more frantic.

Kenny LeBaron Reported That Family Members Were Hiding Behind Trees & Were Kidnapped & ‘Being Killed’

“PLEASE SHARE !!” read the first post by Kenny LeBaron. “This is real this is my family ! Please pray for them.”

His post continued:

13 US CITIZENS KIDNAPPED AND BEING KILLED…

This is happening at this very moment, please help spread the word!! 💔😭 Update: Devan and Trevor ran over 5 miles to get help. These 2 brave boys hid as many of the surviving children as they could. They are hidden under a tree. Donna and Christina have been confirmed shot and killed along with some of the younger children. We don’t know how many of the kids made it. They were ambushed. The families are currently headed to rescue the surviving children. We don’t know who survive or who’s injured or if they are still in danger. More updates to come. 13 US CITIZENS KIDNAPPED AND BEING KILLED… UPDATE:

3 mothers 7 innocent children murdered… 4 children are being rescued at this moment. Short summary: All 3 families were driving together in a caravan through Northern Mexico. We assume that they got in a mafia cross fire. The families are thinking that the mafia mistook Rhonita’s vehicle for a rivals, then proceeded to attack. They eventually realized they killed an innocent family. To cover their tracks they burnt the vehicle with all of the passengers inside. Then took all the other woman and children hostage. It’s a developing story. That’s all we have. 10 confirmed dead. 13 victims are children. UPDATE:

1 mother (Rhonita) and 4 kids shot and burned alive. 2 mothers and their children kidnapped. (Then these 2 mothers and 3 more children were confirmed dead…) UPDATE!!!! Our family with help from the military took the hill and cleared it. They found 6 children all alive and the baby Christina was holding when she was shot was alive as she had tossed her in the back saving her. Mother: Dawna langford 43

Her kids:

Kylie evelyn 14

Devin blake 13

Trevor harvey 11

Mckenzie rayne 9

Cody greyson 7

Jake ryder 6

Xander boe 4

Rogan Jay 3

Brixon Oliver 10 months 2nd mother: Christina with her infant baby. They are all US citizens. This happened sometime this afternoon. UPDATE!! As of about 5 minutes ago military along with our local militia are making and attempt to take the hill that the cartel have posted up on they feel confident they can clear it and it will open a path for the ambulance to get to the surviving children they were all wounded so they need this to work !! Please contact your local news stations. Send them pictures and info. We need to blast this story! Please share and please continue praying for these families. The more awareness we create, the more pressure it puts on getting the survivors back. I am in shock and are horrified. Please help bring the survivors home safely. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Around 7 p.m. on the west coast in the United States, Kenny LeBaron wrote: “Update !!! As of a few minutes ago they were sending another group because they were still pinned down. As of a few minutes ago about 45 spiders showed up to reinforce the family and to take the hill where the gunmen are positioned in order to clear a path to the children still hiding wounded behind the tree.”

He shared a post from another woman that read, “I just want to ask every person that I know to please gather your families and pray for us all. My sister in law… and 4 of her children…and the twins…were all shot at and burnt traveling over the mountain by Chihuahua mafia. My Aunt … with 9 of her children, and (another woman) with her baby …are still missing. There are soldiers and armed men that have been mobilized and are now headed towards us to help. There has been lots of shooting heard a couple miles from our home… God is with us. Please be with us in your prayers.”

The Attack Occurred as the Family Members Were Traveling to a Wedding, Reports Say

The AZCentral newspaper reported that the mothers slain had U.S. and Mexican citizenship and were driving to a wedding in LeBaron, which is a Mormon community in Chihauhua. “Their three vehicles loaded with children were attacked by gunfire, causing one of the vehicles to explode in flames,” the newspaper reported.

The Security Committee of Sonora confirmed to AZCentral that authorities were investigating an attack but didn’t give many details.

Christopher Landau, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, was in Sonora on the same day. “On the way to #Sonora for my first visit to northwestern Mexico! I have many work meetings, but I will take the opportunity to try the famous Sonoran gastronomy and witness the sunset in the #CiudadDelSol,” he wrote before news of the attack broke out.

Mormon Colonies Have Existed in Mexico for More Than 100 Years

In 1986, The New York Times reported about the emergence of Mormon colonies in Mexico. The newspaper reported then that colonies were established by Mormons there 100 years before because they wanted to practice polygamy “free from interference” and convert Mexicans to Mormonism.

Although most of those colonies died out, a few persisted, according to The Times. Working as farmers, “some live in two-story Victorian-style brick houses reminiscent of Salt Lake City,” the newspaper reported then.