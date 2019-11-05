Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Stabbing Death in Maryland: Report

A man was stabbed to death after a dispute involving a Popeye’s chicken sandwich in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to WJLA-TV.

Prince George’s County Police wrote on Twitter that preliminary information shows that, around 7 p.m., officers “responded to 6200 block of Livingston Road for a fight call. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” Police added in a later tweet, “Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.”

The news broke on the evening of November 4, 2019. The television station reported that the stabbing death occurred after an “altercation involving the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich.” The restaurant is located at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Maryland, WJLA-TV reported.

Fox5DC’s Evan Lambert also reported that a death occurred over a chicken sandwich, writing on Twitter, “Sources say someone has been stabbed to death over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich at the Popeye’s in Oxon Hill. We are on our way to learn more.” Oxon Hill, Maryland is a suburb of Washington DC. It’s an unincorporated area located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Lambert later reported that the fight sparked over someone cutting in line.

Lauren DeMarco of Fox 5 provided an additional detail on Twitter – that the stabbing occurred as people waited in line – writing, “sources say a person was stabbed to death after an argument among people waiting in line for a Popeyes chicken sandwich in Oxon Hill, MD.”

Here’s what the Popeye’s in Oxon Hill looks like, per Google Maps:

The chicken sandwich has been sought after since the chain stopped selling it in August 2019, bringing it back on Sunday, November 3, 2019. There were fights and arguments reported around the country. You can see some of those videos later in this article, but be aware they have graphic and disturbing language.

Tensions Were Running High at Multiple Popeye’s Restaurants Before the Stabbing Death Occurred

Before news of the stabbing death broke, the New York Daily News reported that multiple reports had flooded social media about angry customers and fights as the chicken sandwich hype continued. The video above shows a fight at a different Popeye’s location from the Maryland stabbing location.

Video circulated on Twitter showing a man at another Popeye’s location swearing and yelling at employees. That man, in Harlem, was upset that employees weren’t getting his sandwich fast enough, Daily News reported. “Bring me sandwiches out, man,” the man yells in the video. Again, be forewarned that the language in it is graphic.

“I’m so sick of this Popeye’s hype…simmer down people…it’s a freaking sandwich,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the chicken stabbing death.