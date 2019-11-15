Matthew Manda, Elise Stefanik’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Matthew Manda is married to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who was first elected to represent New York’s 21st district during the 2014 midterms when she was 30 years old. At the time, she was the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress. (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected in 2018 at age 29).

Rep. Stefanik is playing a role in the public impeachment hearings because she serves on the House Intelligence Committee. She has received praise from political commentators for her questioning of witnesses.

Rep. Stefanik married longtime boyfriend Matthew Manda in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Matthew Manda First Met Elise Stefanik When Mutual Friends Brought Him to a Party She Hosted in 2012

Matthew Manda and Elise Stefanik first met when they were both living in Washington, D.C. in early 2012. She was managing debate preparation for Rep. Paul Ryan while he was running for Vice President. Manda had just moved to Capitol Hill to serve as the communications director for Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas.

According to their wedding announcement in the New York Times, Stefanik hosted a party in January of 2012. Mutual friends brought Manda to the occasion, and sparks flew between them. They began dating shortly after.

2. Manda Popped the Question During a Trip to Lake Placid In Upstate New York & the Ring Was Tied With Dental Floss

Elise Stefanik told the local newspaper the Chronicle that Matt Manda proposed during a trip to Lake Placid during August of 2016. She said they were sitting at the Mirror Lake Inn, on an upstairs porch overlooking the lake, having a drink when Manda got down on one knee and popped the question.

Stefanik explained that Lake Placid held special significance to them. When they first began dating and she brought him to northern New York, the first place she brought him was Lake Placid.

She added that in preparation for the proposal, Manda had taken extra steps to ensure he would not misplace the ring. Inside the box, the ring was tied with dental floss. Stefanik told the Chronicle, “Matt’s dad is a dentist, and he didn’t want the ring to slip and drop it and lose it!”

Manda also made sure that they had a visible memory of the moment. He asked someone in the restaurant to take photos as he got down on one knee.

He shared that photo to Instagram with the caption, “I don’t remember every word I said – but I know she said ‘yes’ and that’s all that matters to me. Luckiest guy in the world.”

3. Manda & Stefanik Tied the Knot In Saratoga Springs In August 2017

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Matthew Manda got married one year after getting engaged. The ceremony took place at the Hall of Springs reflecting pool in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 19, 2017. Retired New York State Supreme Court justice Jan Plumadore officiated.

Stefanik told Brides.com that she relief heavily on her mother and a wedding planner to put everything together due to her hectic schedule traveling between Capitol Hill and New York. The outlet described the theme of the nuptials as a cross between A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the Ascot scene from My Fair Lady.

Manda and Stefanik appeared to make the most out of their first dance. Manda shared a photo to Instagram of him dipping Stefanik. He wrote in the caption, “Gonna dance the years away with you!”

The couple has also added a dog to their family. Stefanik shared pictures of their dog named Nala to Instagram on her and Manda’s second wedding anniversary.

4. Matthew Manda Is the Marketing & Communications Director For a Media Company

Matthew Manda and Elise Stefanik’s primary residence is in Schuylerville, New York. They purchased their current home there in December of 2018.

But his work appears to be based in the Washington D.C. area. His Twitter profile notes that he splits his time between the nation’s capital and upstate New York.

According to their wedding announcement, Manda works as the marketing and communications director for Media Group of America in Arlington, Virginia.

As referenced above, Manda moved to Washington, D.C. to work for Rep. Kevin Yoder. Prior to that, Manda served as Senator Jerry Moran’s political director during the 2010 election.

5. Matt Manda Grew Up In Kansas

Matthew Manda was born in December of 1982 and spent his childhood in Lawrence, Kansas. He also attended college in his home state, graduating from the University of Kansas.

Manda poked fun at his younger self in a throwback photo shared to Instagram in 2018. Manda appears to have been about 10 years old in the picture, holding a bow and wearing a camo hat. “When I was a young boy, I dreamed of being an outdoorsman, bow hunting big game and living off the land…while donning multicolored athletic shorts and asics kicks.”

Stefanik shared a few random tidbits about Manda with the Chronicle after they got engaged: “He loves BBQ, music, KU basketball, the Adirondacks, and craft beer.”

