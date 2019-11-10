Stanley & Shaniya Lawton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stanley Lawton and Shaniya Lawton are a father and daughter based in the Las Vegas area. The two individuals are accused of kidnapping then sexually assaulting a woman in the Las Vegas area. Their full names are Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton.

During a news conference on Friday, November 8, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Captain Eduardo Hernandez said that Stanley was arrested the Wednesday prior in Palmdale, California, and that Shaniya was arrested in the same area a day later. Hernandez said military police found the victim cold and abandoned by a highway and in bad medical condition. They took the woman to the hospital, and she’s since been released and is back in Las Vegas.

Hernandez said, “It’s a vicious case; it’s at gunpoint, by force. That victim is then transported across state lines, held in a house inside a room for at least a week. We don’t know what kind of conditions she was held in. At some point she was sexually assaulted and then left for dead.”

Here’s what you need to know about Stanley & Shaniya Lawton:

1. Stanley Lawton & Shaniya Lawton Have Been Charged in the Kidnapping & Sexual Assault of a Woman in Her 40s

Stanley and Shaniya Lawton are accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, abducting her, taking her across state lines, and holding her captive for approximately a week in California. They’re also accused of raping and sexually assaulting that woman.

Stanley and Shaniya each face seven criminal counts: kidnapping to commit robbery, kidnapping from outside the state, attempted robbery, rape, and an additional three counts of ATM robbery. Per court records, Stanley is being held on $4.5 million bail, and Shaniya is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities say Shaniya and Stanley knew the woman they kidnapped, and confirmed that the woman is not related to either of the Lawtons. However, they have not disclosed whether or not a motive for the horrific acts is yet clear.

2. The Victim ‘Was Lucky to Be Alive’ After Her Adduction, Hernandez Said

The victim, whose identity will remain anonymous because she was sexually assaulted, was “lucky to be alive” after surviving her week of abduction, Hernandez said. Though the exact details around any physical trauma were not revealed, the captain did say that she was found to be “suffering from the elements” by a highway. A press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department further states that the victim was found “in a disheveled state and in need of emergency medical attention.”

3. Shaniya Nicole Pouche-Lawton, 22, Lives in North Las Vegas With Her Family

Shaniya lives in North Las Vegas, according to her Facebook. Her Facebook bio reads, “Gatti’s Property 🔐 7/16″. Shaniya frequently shares videos and memes from other accounts onto her Facebook. She also posts her own statuses frequently, sometimes multiple times a day.

On October 31, Shaniya wrote, “Visualizing a Better Life With my eyes klosed 🙈”

On October 30, she wrote, “Tomorrow is Halloween!!! One of my favorite holidays ! 🎃👻🧙‍♀️🧹 IM A PLAYBOY WITCH THIS YEAR … Stay tuned for me and Dore’s🐆 Kostumes tomorrow 😄”

4. Stanley Lawton Was Involved in a Contentious Custody Battle in 2015

Stanley goes by “Darue Jahi” on Facebook, as well as “Big Too Sweet.” His Facebook bio reads, “I find it difficult to understand why loyalty became extinct…ON MY OWN DTP 2019.” Per The Las Vegas Review Journal, Stanley came into contact with the law in 2015 for a contentious child custody case, in which the mother of some of Stanley’s children (not Shaniya) claimed he was abusive, and he alleged that she was unfit to care for their children.

The publication further reports that the woman claimed Stanley had previously been convicted of manslaughter and sent to jail for ten years. Stanley admitted that he did spend 10 years in prison starting when he was 17, but the publication does not confirm what he went to prison for. There is no proof of this incarceration in Clark County Records.

5. Stanley Lawton Frequently Posts Statuses to Facebook About Love, Respect, & Relationships

Stanley frequently posts to his Facebook regarding matters of his personal beliefs. On October 20, Stanley wrote, “If you disrespect your parents your children will disrespect you…so how is that good for building a solid structure….it isnt. #wiseup #wakeup DTP”

