President Donald Trump is coming to Louisiana for a rally in Monroe on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The rally is already getting a lot of attention in the news, so you can expect a big turnout, along with some protesters to arrive be there too. Here are all the details you need about this rally, including a map, times, parking details, capacity, prohibited items, and more.

Map, Times, & Where to Park

Time & Date: The rally will start at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern) in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., KNOE reported. Because Trump may draw a crowd, don’t wait until the last minute if you want to get a seat inside.

Location, Map & Parking: The rally will be held at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA, 71201.

Here’s a map of where the Monroe Civic Center is located:

How to Attend: You can sign up here and register up to two tickets per mobile number. The tickets don’t guarantee a seat: seats are still first-come, first-served.

How to Watch: Many live stream videos on YouTube will be available.You can watch the rally in the video below.

VideoVideo related to trump rally in monroe, louisiana: time, map, capacity & how to attend 2019-11-05T23:40:08-05:00

Arena Capacity & Security Checks for Those Attending

The Monroe Civic Center’s Civic Center Arena has a seating capacity of about 5,600 (but sometimes it may be able to accommodate up to 7,200.) News Star says the capacity is expected to be set up for about 7,500 people. Meanwhile, KNOE says that the Monroe Civic Center said capacity will be just under 6,000.

There will be overflow space set up outside that people who can’t attend inside the arena can utilize, which is typical for Trump rallies. A recent Trump rally at a venue with seats for 10,000 needed a lot of overflow space. But his rally at a venue with 20,000 did not need overflow seats.

Road closures are expected, but the President’s exact route after he flies in can’t be given out due to security measures, KNOE reported.

Mayor James E. Mayo said in a statement: “The City of Monroe is expecting high attendance for the Presidential visit at the Monroe Civic Center on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. We want all residents and businesses in the downtown area to expect road closures and traffic delays starting on the morning of November 6. Unfortunately, due to the heightened level of security, specific street closures and other details cannot be released to the public. We ask that attendees refrain from bringing large bags, purses, and containers to the Civic Center due to security protocols. Small clear purses are preferred (with minimum items such as keys, wallet, and/or medication only). Upon arrival at the civic center campus, attendees will be directed to designated parking areas by police.”



If you’re attending the rally, know that there will be security checks. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked.

This is a Keep America Great rally, where Trump is expected to be campaigning for Eddie Rispone, the Republican candidate for governor. Election day is November 16.

Trump’s campaign site has not listed his next rally. News Star says a tentative one is scheduled for November 14 at CenturyLink Center in Bossier, City. That arena has a capacity of 15,000.