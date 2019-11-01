Trump’s Tupelo, Mississippi Rally Time & Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, tonight. Will he talk about the impeachment proceedings against him? Will he talk about Joe Biden and Ukraine issues? Or will he talk about immigration or the fires in California? Anything could happen at a Trump rally. You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Tupelo will be held at the BancorpSouth Arena at 375 E. Main Street. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below.

This could be a big rally. BancorpSouth Arena’s capacity is 10,000 for concerts, and Trump’s rallies frequently require overflow space too.

The rally is in support of Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who is the Republican candidate for governor. He will face Democrat Jim Hood in a November election.

Hundreds of people were lined up for the rally seven hours or more before the event started.

Hundreds of people are already lining up outside the BanCorp Arena in Tupelo for President Donald Trump’s rally. The event doesn’t start until 7pm but some people have been here before dawn. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/1S6Fk0rMmn — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 1, 2019

Some people were in line since dawn on November 1.

Thousands now in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tupelo rally. Doors open at 4 #wcbinews pic.twitter.com/zmYs5z7PfO — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) November 1, 2019

This tweet says that thousands were in line before the rally by 11 a.m. and doors weren’t opening until 4 p.m.

Thousands now in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tupelo rally. Doors open at 4 #wcbinews pic.twitter.com/T4cfOe11fE — Allie Martin (@Tupelonewsguy) November 1, 2019

It’s a pretty big crowd so far.

Crowd in Tupelo waiting for the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/LI6MicVgyQ — KEEP AMERICA GREAT (@BirdSongoflight) November 1, 2019

In this video below, you can see the TV projector that is set up for an overflow crowd.

Once again, Oath Keepers requested volunteers (armed or unarmed) to provide security for Trump supporters at tonight’s rally. Oath Keepers does this for many of Trump’s rallies recently.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena, WTVA reported. Entrance will be cut off once the arena reaches capacity, but a TV screen will be set up outside for an overflow crowd.

Traffic downtown is expected to be heavy throughout the day. One group requested a permit for a protest, which was granted.

This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

Trump has two more rallies coming up in the next week, so it seems he’s increasing his rally schedule this month.

His next rally will be Monday, November 4 in Lexington, Kentucky at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) This rally will be at the Rupp Arena on Vine Street. You can get tickets here.

Then on Wednesday, November 6, Trump will be hosting a rally in Monroe, Louisiana that starts at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m Eastern.) That rally will be held at the Monroe Civic Center and you can get tickets here.

Remember that tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

