Lisa Snyder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Rachelle Snyder is accused in the deaths of her two young children in Pennsylvania after a bizarre story in which she found them hanging from a dog leash. She is also accused of having sexual intercourse with her dog.

Since the September 2019 deaths, Snyder denied involvement in the deaths of 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley. Now she’s in jail facing murder and other charges. According to the Morning Call, the coroner, Eric Minnich said on December 2, 2019 that the cause of death was hanging and the children were homicide victims.

The children died in Kempton, Pennsylvania. Authorities now say that they had suspicions about the deaths from the start. Lisa Snyder is now accused of multiple offenses; first-degree and third-degree murder, endangering the safety of children, having sex with an animal, cruelty to animals, and tampering with physical evidence.

“This was a horrific, tragic incident,” District Attorney John T. Adams said during a press conference announcing Snyder’s arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Snyder Is Accused of Googling Information About How to Die From Carbon Monoxide

Journalist Jim Vasil reported that court documents say that “just days before the children were found hanging, Snyder googled, ‘hanging yourself.'”

The documents say she also googled things like “carbon monoxide in a car how long to die” and “I almost got away with it best episodes,” Vasil reported. The Reading Eagle reported that Snyder also googled “does a hybrid car produce carbon monoxide” and “does a hybrid car produce carbon monoxide while idling.”

According to Morning Call, this was a reference to “a true crime television series on Investigation Discovery.”

The children’s online obituary says that “Conner S. Snyder, 8, and Brinley L. Snyder, 4, both of Kempton, PA. passed away on September 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA.”

The obituary says that both were born in Allentown, PA. “Conner was a third-grade student in the Greenwich Elementary School, Krumsville, PA. Brinley was in her second year of Pre-K at Early Learning Community, Kutztown, PA,” it reads.

“Conner greatly enjoyed building forts and playing video games. Brinley loved playing dress up and she loved the movie Frozen. She adored the characters, Elsa and Anna, from her favorite movieIn addition to their parents, survivors include a brother, maternal grandparents, great-grandparents, an aunt and several cousins. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family,” says the obit.

2. Snyder Is Also Accused of Sexual Intercourse With the Dog After Photos Were Unearthed

Lisa Snyder, Berks County mom charged today in the deaths of both of her young children who were found hanging in the basement of their home in late September. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/OIjFe7gKQU — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) December 2, 2019

Vasil, a journalist with WFMZ-TV, reported that “in a sick twist, police are also charging Snyder with having sexual intercourse with her dog.”

He reported that “evidence, including pictures, were found in her email during the course of the investigation. Police indicate the images are from prior to the murders.”

3. Snyder Previously Claimed That Her Son Was Bullied

Morning Call described how Snyder previously claimed her son was so bullied he had lost 25 pounds. She claimed that he felt bullied because of his weight and told her, “I woulda killed myself already, but I am scared to go myself.”

The newspaper reported that she claimed previously that Conner said he was going to build a fort and asked for the dog leash.

When she went to check on the two children, she claimed they were hanging with the dog leash, Morning Call reported.

According to Daily Beast, she previously said that her son “made threats of doing this, but didn’t want to go alone.”

In a press conference, the district attorney said that no one other than Lisa Snyder had claimed that Conner was bullied. “Eight year olds, generally, that I am aware of, do not commit suicide. So of course we had questions,” the DA said.

4. Emergency Responders Found a Horrific Death Scene

Daily Beast reports that a search warrant indicated the emergency responders found the two children “hanging three feet apart from a ‘single wired cable with plastic coating and ends containing swivel eye snap hooks.”

Nearby, two wooden chairs were knocked over. According to The Reading Eagle, the kids were “found hanging by a dog lead wrapped around a support beam in the basement.”

The children died in the hospital a few minutes apart, according to True Crime Society.

The Reading Eagle newspaper had reported in October that the deaths were “shrouded in secrecy.”

5. The Children Were Known to Family & Youth Services Before Their Deaths

PennLive previously reported that the children had “received services from Children and Youth Services.”

According to the newspaper, “assessment and ongoing case management services” were provided to the kids. More details were not provided on the nature of those contacts.