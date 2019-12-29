Thomas Grafton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Grafton was named as the suspect accused of stabbing multiple Jewish people with a machete at a Monsey, New York rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations in Rockland County, New York. It was the latest in a series of attacks against Jewish people in New York.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the attack occurred at what is called Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul. Ramapo police chief Brad Weidel said in a press conference that five people were stabbed at the residence.

Grafton is 37 and lives in Greenwood Lake, New York, which is about 20 miles away from Monsey in Orange County, New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, “This is violence spurred by hate. It is mass violence and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism. Let’s call it what it is.” He said there have been at least 13 anti-Semitic attacks in New York state since December 8.

News cameras captured the yet-to-be-named suspect being walked out of the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct in the Bronx after his arrest. He was taken back to Rockland County. Monsey is a hamlet of Ramapo, New York, and authorities there are leading the investigation.

NYPD Counterterrorim wrote on Twitter: “We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County).”

“I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. NY stands with the Jewish community.”

1. The NYPD Located Thomas Grafton in a Vehicle in the Bronx

BREAKING: suspect wanted in connection with Monsey stabbing arrested by NYPD in 32 Precinct. @lohud pic.twitter.com/NgEZLUyQJc — Chris Eberhart (@ChrisEberhart2) December 29, 2019

The suspect fled the stabbing scene in a vehicle, but it didn’t take long for police to locate it. Police revealed that the NYPD had located the suspect in the 32nd Precinct. Authorities said a witness wrote down the suspect’s license plate at the scene and it was uploaded into a police database. License plate readers helped alert the NYPD that the suspect had driven his Nissan Sentra into New York City, where he was apprehended.

CBS New York reported that the man entered the Shul and stabbed people with a machete during a Chanukah celebration. According to the television station, the suspect chased people out of the home before fleeing in a car.

The car of the suspect from the tonights stabbing in Monsey new York after being stopped by police in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Fyd6vjJUKG — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) December 29, 2019

The Orthodox Jews Public Affairs Council located in the area wrote on Twitter: “At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.”

Our @bernstein_evan is on the scene of reported stabbings in #Monsey with first responders and law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Um9sl2XqTc — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) December 29, 2019

The Council added: “2 of the victims of the attack were taken into hospital as critical. The perp’s face was partially covered with a scarf but skin showed him to be an African American. One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand. Perp left in a vehicle…a Gray Nissan Sentra.” The New York Times reported that the knife attack occurred in the home of an “ultra-Orthodox rabbi.”

2. Grafton Has a Criminal History for Punching a Police Horse & Videos Showed Stabbing Victims Being Taken From the Scene on Stretchers

Scenes from the stabbing that just took place in the synagogue in Forshay Rockland County #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/Yt9STsikCd — MikesOffice (@office_mikes) December 29, 2019

Thomas Grafton has a criminal history. According to Daily Beast, it includes once punching a police horse and that’s just one of several past arrests on his record. Daily Beast gave his name as Grafton Thomas.

He is now facing five counts of attempted murder.

The Jewish community has been through a lot, and the videos from Monsey were distressing.

“On this sixth night of Hanukkah, five people were stabbed during a menorah lighting at a synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County. A man walked in and started stabbing people with a machete,” wrote Mack Rosenberg of WCBS 880.

The disturbing videos posted to Twitter showed victims on stretchers and chaos at the scene. ABC 7 reported that the rabbi’s home is located next door “to his congregation.” The attack occurred on the evening of December 28, 2019.

ADL New York/New Jersey wrote, “Aware of reports of a stabbing in Monsey, NY at a synagogue. We are on the way to the scene to gather more information and coordinate with law enforcement.”

3. Local Leaders Condemned the Mass Stabbing Attack

Dov Hikind, former New York State Assemblyman, wrote on Twitter: “This is a developing story. Multiple stabbing victims in Monsey, Jews targeted AGAIN. An attack on one Jew, is an attack on all Jews. We are in route to the scene to be there to stand with the community and to do whatever we can to be of assistance.”

Rockland Bluff, a site on Twitter devoted to emergency calls in Rockland County, wrote, “Four people transported to the hospital one serious. PD doing one last perimeter check to see if there are any more patients. Advising EMS units to standby still.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight,” New York’s Attorney General Letitia James wrote on Twitter.

“There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

The Rockland County Executive also condemned the attack.

Mark D. Levine, New York City Councilman, wrote, “There have been NINE anti-Semitic attacks in NYC in the past week. And now this horror tonight just outside the city, in Monsey. This is a full blown crisis. None of what we are doing is good enough.”

4. Unconfirmed Reports Say a Suspect Pulled Out a Machete With a Cover Before Stabbing People

Multiple stabbing incident in Monsey, NY synagogue. https://t.co/ce6hFpWPec — Jewish CSO (@JewishCso) December 29, 2019

The suspect “entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed at least 3 people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest,” reported Vos Iz Neias.com.

A man wrote on Twitter, “A man with machete just went into a synagogue not far from my house and started stabbing people. Prayers to those wounded. Reports are that the suspect is still on the loose.”

Motti Seligson, director of media for Chabad, reported that people at the synagogue “were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration.” He also wrote, “I’m hearing two men walked into Rabbi Rottenberg’s home where a menorah lighting ceremony was taking place and stabbed five people. They tried moving to the ajoining synagogue but the people there barricaded the door. They fled in a silver car.”

Reports of multiple people stabbed at a Jewish house of worship in Monsey, New York. Here's what we know: https://t.co/zvBzZ0KqhR pic.twitter.com/4QNqRbaYhV — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) December 29, 2019

Monsey is a hamlet and census-designated place that is located in the town of Ramapo, Rockland County.

5. The Area Has the Largest Jewish Population in New York State & the String of Anti-Semitic Attacks Is Raising Great Alarm

Video from the scene of the stabbings at a synagogue in Monsey where Chassidim were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. pic.twitter.com/wQhWp9SrdA — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) December 29, 2019

According to The New York Times, Rockland County’s roughly 320,000 residents are about 31 percent Jewish, which is the largest Jewish population per capita of any New York county.

Previously, an Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed as he walked to a Monsey synagogue, The Times reported in November 2019.

Police block Forshay Rd. In #Monsey Sunday night after a man caring a machete burst into a synagogue and attacked worshipers. @lohud @DebraWaldeyer pic.twitter.com/OT5IC7lUw4 — Seth Harrison (@SethEHarrison) December 29, 2019

Earlier in the day on December 28, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted about a different attack, writing, “I am disgusted to learn of the attack on three members of our Jewish community in Brooklyn on Friday—the 6th anti-Semitic incident in NYC just this week. The cowards responsible are trying to spread fear, but they will always fail. NY stands united against anti-Semitism & hate.” The Jersey City mass shooting at a Kosher supermarket has also left the Jewish community shaken.

Three Jews stabbed in a synagogue in Monsey tonight. An intruder came into Rabbi Rottenberg's shul with a machete. There are no words to describe the anxiety of this moment. pic.twitter.com/F4VBhNWMpz — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019

People took to social media to express their heartbreak over yet another attack.

