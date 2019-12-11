Francine Graham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Francine Graham was named as one of the two suspected gunmen authorities say shot and killed a veteran police detective and later murdered three civilians inside a kosher bodega in Jersey City, sparking a lengthy standoff that shut down the city’s schools and led to multiple wounded officers. The Jersey City mayor now says the kosher market was targeted. The other suspect has been identified as David Anderson. Anderson and Graham were first named in a report from NBC New York.

The frightening sequence of events started in a cemetery where Detective Joseph Seals was shot in the head, possibly while investigating a weekend homicide. It ended in the JC Kosher Supermarket, a store in a Jewish neighborhood.

According to NBC News, Anderson’s social media pages included anti-police and anti-Semitic posts. Little is known so far about Graham and Anderson.

Two other officers were wounded by gunfire in the December 10, 2019, mass shooting, but were treated and released from the hospital, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said in a press conference. Armed with high-powered rifles, the two suspects were described on scanner transmissions as wearing all black and possibly clad in trench or raincoats. There were conflicting reports early on about whether they were two men or a male and a female. The latter report first came over the scanner, but Kelly later said they were “preliminarily” believed to be two males. Authorities later found an inert pipe bomb in a U-Haul truck they were driving.

The Jewish media named two of the victims as Leah Ferencz, who co-owned the grocery with her husband, and Moshe Deutsch. Authorities have not yet released their names. Chabad.org talked to a survivor who was in the store. “I was standing by the salad bar in the grocery and I heard three shots, bullets shattered the glass of the grocery,” he told Chabad. “Suddenly I saw two people come in, with long black raincoats and long guns. They tried to point the gun at me, I pushed it away and ran away.” Read more about Leah and the JC Kosher Supermarket where the standoff occurred here.

When officers responded, they were “immediately engaged by high-power rifle fire,” Kelly said. At the same time, they learned an officer, later identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a Cease-Fire unit officer known for removing guns off the streets, “was down in another part of the city.”

You can read about Seals’ life here. The three civilian victims have not yet been named. NJ.com reported that one victim was shopping at the time and that some of the victims are members of the Jewish community.

NBC New York reported, through sources, that surveillance video shows two suspects “shoot a Hasidic man on the street and then run into the store, where they began firing at the victims inside.” The suspects “had…bomb-making materials inside the truck,” the station reported.

1. The Jersey City Mayor Says Authorities Now Believe the Two Suspects ‘Targeted the Location They Attacked’

Police said initially that they believed Detective Joe Seals had approached two suspicious men in a cemetery when they opened fire and then fled to the bodega. They also said in their first and second news conferences that they don’t believe the incident was a terrorist attack. In the second news conference, Kelly was asked whether the motive was terrorism or a hate crime. He said: “I can tell you we have no evidence that’s pointing in that direction at this time,” but he said it was under investigation.

Hundreds of shots were fired in the incident, he said. He said he didn’t yet know if the suspects have any gang affiliations.

However, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop then tweeted this without offering further explanation: “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution, the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.” He hasn’t clarified whether authorities believe terrorism could now be involved and/or a hate crime.

The mayor also wrote, “We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in #JerseyCity to help where we can. While we work through details/investigation of today’s incident I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times.”

Many people demanded that Fulop clarify his remarks. Did he mean, for example, that the suspects purposely picked out the bodega because it was Jewish?

In the morning of December 11, Mayor Fulop gave more information. “Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location on MLK Dr – the 2 JCPD officers that were on a foot post one block away immediately responded/engaged and prevented the perpetrators from leaving that location and harming any further civilians. At this time we have no credible further threats from this incident but out of an abundance of caution we will be increasing our police presence in the community,” he said.

“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone. It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.” He said more details would have to come from the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Mayor of Jersey City has asserted that today’s incident was a deliberate attack targeting the Jewish community,” claimed New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio on Twitter. He added: “This tragically confirms that a growing pattern of violent anti-Semitism has now turned into a crisis for our nation. And now this threat has reached the doorstep of New York City.”

“Our officers were under fire for four hours,” said Kelly. “We have no inkling what the motive was yet.”

According to Kelly, “We called for mutual aid from our partners – FBI, Port Authority, all surrounding municipalities, ATF. At that time, we set up a tactical advantage. Continued to take gunfire for hours. Two more police officers were hit by gunfire. One sustained an injury to the shoulder. One sustained an injury to the body,” he said.

Those officers were named as Ray Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez. They’ve been treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities said in a news conference that there were “multiple casualties” inside the bodega when they entered it, and they think the suspects murdered the hostages.

Scanner transmissions indicated that, even after they ended up in the bodega, at least one suspect kept firing. “He’s shooting again. He’s shooting again,” an officer said on the police scanner, at one point.

The ATF confirmed: “Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ.”

2. Graham’s Partner in the Shootings Was Once a Member of the Black Hebrew Israelite Movement & Religious Writings Were Found in a Van They Were Using

According to NBC News, Francine Graham’s partner in the shootings, David Anderson, was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black supremacist group who believe they are the true chosen people of God. Police also found religious writings inside the van that Graham and Anderson were using at the time of the shootings, NBC News reports. Details about the religious writings were not immediately available.

A YouTube channel in Anderson’s name appears to have been used by him to share several videos related to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. He only shared videos on the page and did not post any of his own.

The Southern Poverty Law Center writes, “The Hebrew Israelite movement is rooted in Black Judaism, a belief system birthed in the late 1800s by black Christians from the South’s Pentecostal “Holiness” movement. They claimed to have received a revelation: America’s recently emancipated slaves were God’s chosen people, the true Hebrews. According to Black Judaism doctrine, when the Kingdom of Israel was destroyed, the Israelites were first scattered across the African continent and then selectively targeted by enemy African tribes who captured and sold them to European slave traders for bondage in the New World.”

The SPLC adds, “Black Judaism leaders preached self-empowerment and economic independence, an early form of black nationalism that was foundational for later groups like the Nation of Islam. Their rhetoric, emphasizing the biblical theme of an oppressed nation being led to a promised land, informed black activist thought right up through the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr.”

The Black Hebrew Israelites gained national attention in January 2019 when members of the group who were protesting in Washington D.C. confronted students from Covington Catholic High School.

In 2008, the SPLC wrote that some groups of racist Black Hebrew Israelites were becoming more militant. “Around the country, thousands of men and women have joined black supremacist groups on the extremist fringe of the Hebrew Israelite movement, a black nationalist theology that dates back to the 19th century. Its doctrine asserts that African Americans are God’s true chosen people because they, not the people known to the world today as Jews, are the real descendants of the Hebrews of the Bible.

The SPLC added, “Although most Hebrew Israelites are neither explicitly racist nor anti-Semitic and do not advocate violence, there is a rising extremist sector within the Hebrew Israelite movement whose adherents believe that Jews are devilish impostors and who openly condemn whites as evil personified, deserving only death or slavery.”

White supremacist leader Tom Metzger once said, “They’re the black counterparts of us.”

3. The Slain Detective Might Have Been Investigating the Homicide of Michael Rumberger, Who Was a Livery Driver, but It Is Not Clear if or How Graham & Anderson Are Connected to Him

How Seals first encountered the suspects is not entirely clear, although authorities confirmed it happened in Bayview Cemetery. Some sites are reporting that Seals was in the midst of a homicide investigation. Why that would lead him to a cemetery and the suspects remains unclear.

ABC7 reported that, early on, authorities thought Seals was working a drug case, but now, according to law enforcement sources, they think that might not really be the case. Rather, they now believe the suspects might have drawn Seals’ interest because of the weekend homicide of a man named Michael Rumberger, of Jersey City, whose body was found stuffed in the trunk of a Lincoln Town car. Rumberger was found beaten to death with head trauma. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Rumberger’s family.

Learn more about Rumberger’s death here. NBC New York also reported that, according to law enforcement sources, it is believed that “Seals saw a U-Haul truck possibly linked to a murder from over the weekend in Bayonne. As he approached the truck, one of the suspects got out of the car and shot him.”

NBC also mentioned Rumberger’s death, saying he was a livery driver. “It was not immediately known why or how the U-Haul truck that Det. Seals approached was linked to the death of livery driver Michael Rumberger,” NBC reported.

As to whether the officer was investigating a homicide, Kelly said “those are all potentialities that are being looked into.” Seals was on duty. “Detective Seals was working. He came upon bad guys, and I don’t know how he got there just yet,” he said, adding that Seals was a plain clothes detective.

In the Tuesday shooting and staff, police described the shooting scene as “chaotic.” The two suspects jumped out of a stolen U-Haul van and ran into the store, according to scanner transmissions. A man was down inside the store, and someone had put a glass coffee pot in view. Police worried that it could be a “device,” showing how tense the scene grew. The window in the back was garbage bag taped, police said. The bodega in question was located at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City. The specific address was 223 MLK Drive, according to NJ.com. Online records say that’s the address of JC Kosher Supermarket.

ABC News also reported that the suspects fired long guns at arriving police.

Tactical officers responded en masse. “Keep your people safe,” one officer said on the dispatch audio.

4. Graham & Anderson Were Described as Wearing All Black Clothing With Possible Trench Coats

The report of two shooters came in early on from scanner dispatch audio. “We saw two shooters get out of the van. We saw two jump out of that van and go in,” said an officer. The description was “black male and a black female” wearing all black clothing, possibly with rain or trenchcoats. That officer told the dispatcher it wasn’t clear whether both shooters were still inside the store, but police didn’t see either come out. Police later found the two suspects dead inside the store.

NJ.com reported that, at one point, “the gunmen are shooting at anyone they see on the street and… fired at the Sacred Heart School.”

NJ.com reported that a second officer was believed to be shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue.

NBC New York described what happened to Seals as an “ambush.” He was shot in the back of the head, according to NJ.com. The FBI told CBS New York that more than one officer was shot. Every Jersey City school was locked down. “We’ve got movement in the store,” an officer said on the scanner at 2:41 p.m. Officers said a male had “popped out” of the store and then went back in.

“Use caution. The U-Haul nearby is hot,” an officer said on the scanner, referring to the vehicle the suspects arrived at the store in. They said pipe bombs were in it. Authorities later said a pipe bomb in the U-Haul was inert. They found another inert pipe bomb at a home they were searching.

Kelly described the crime scene as “very extensive and is at three locations at least. We have one stolen U-Haul vehicle that may contain an incendiary device. It’s being examined by the bomb squad. We have five people DOA inside the store. We believe two of them are bad guys, and we believe three of them are not and may be civilians who were inside the store,” he said. That brings the death toll to six.

At one point, police were surrounding the store. They wanted to make sure that police had a “line of fire.” The New Jersey State Police wrote, “State Police assets from T.E.A.M.S., Canine Unit, Bomb Unit, Marine Services, Aviation, Field Ops, Tactical Patrol, Central Security, Trafficking, and Emergency Response Bureau are assisting @JCPoliceDept with the active shooter investigation.”

According to NJ.com, the bodega is on a street that also includes a yeshiva, synagogue, and Catholic school.

The suspects were armed with high-powered rifles, police said. “Our officers were under fire for for hours,” said Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly. “We have no inkling what the motive was yet.”

5. The Governor Wrote That His Prayers Were With Police & the Police Union Declared ‘We Need Prayers’

The police union wrote on Twitter: “Today is a horrific day. Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over. We need prayers.”

Joseph ‘Joe’ Seals was remembered as a veteran officer who leaves behind a large family and was a “great cop” with previous heroism on the force. He took many guns off the streets. Chief Kelly said Seals was a “veteran police officer of more than 15 years.” He was in one of the highest volume districts in the city. He was promoted to detective.

Jersey City’s mayor Steve Fulop praised the slain officer’s character. “I just left the JCMC and we paid respects to the officers and their families. I just want to say something about the officer we lost. His name was Joe Seals. He was a husband, a dad of 5. He was a great cop. I know everyone always says xyz was great after they pass but in this case Joe’s performance speaks for itself. He prob is responsible for more guns being removed from the streets than any. He was an officer that loved JC, was involved in the city, and one that everyone knew regardless of their precinct.”

The New Jersey transit police wrote, “NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow.”

The governor wrote, “I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

On the scanner, officers made reference to clearing the cemetery. An officer called in and said he had a witness and asked for a detective. They were talking about beginning negotiations. They spoke about officers having a “clear view into the store.”

The situation was still going on for hours after it erupted around 12:20 p.m. Responding police were wearing ballistic body armor and kevlar.