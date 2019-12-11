David Anderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Anderson was named as one of the two active shooters who kept police at bay for hours in a dramatic and dangerous Jersey City standoff, murdering veteran detective Joseph Seals in a cemetery, and three civilians inside a kosher bodega. The mayor now says the Jewish grocery was targeted. The other suspect has been named as Francine Graham. Anderson and Graham were first named in a report from NBC New York.

The slain officer was a veteran Cease Fire detective who was a married father of five, who worked to take guns off the streets, and who had previous heroism on the force. You can read about his life here.

Police later said he had approached two suspicious people in a cemetery when they opened fire and then fled to the bodega. NBC New York reported, through sources, that surveillance video shows the two suspects “shoot a Hasidic man on the street and then run into the store, where they began firing at the victims inside.” The suspects “had…bomb-making materials inside the truck,” the station reported.

The Jewish media named two of the victims as Leah Ferencz, who co-owned the grocery with her husband, and Moshe Deutsch. Authorities have not yet released their names. Chabad.org talked to a survivor who was in the store. “I was standing by the salad bar in the grocery and I heard three shots, bullets shattered the glass of the grocery,” he told Chabad. “Suddenly I saw two people come in, with long black raincoats and long guns. They tried to point the gun at me, I pushed it away and ran away.” Read more about Leah and the JC Kosher Supermarket where the standoff occurred here.

Jersey City Chief Michael Kelly said in a news conference that police received a call of shots fired on the afternoon of December 10, 2019. When they responded, they were “immediately engaged by high-power rifle fire.” At the same time, they learned an officer, later identified as Seals, a Cease Fire unit officer known for removing guns off the streets, “was down in another part of the city.”

Kelly described the crime scene as “very extensive and is at three locations at least. We have one stolen U-Haul vehicle that may contain an incendiary device. It’s being examined by the bomb squad. We have five people DOA inside the store. We believe two of them are bad guys, and we believe three of them are not and may be civilians who were inside the store,” he said. That brings the death toll to six.

The city’s schools were all locked down, and two other officers were shot but were treated and released, the chief said. NJ.com described one of the civilians as a person who was just shopping at the store, which is a kosher store in a Jewish neighborhood.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anderson Was Once Associated With the Black Hebrew Israelite Movement

NBC New York reports that Anderson was once associated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. The station says that an online presence associated with Anderson contained anti-semitic and anti-police sentiments. A note with religious writings was found inside of the U-Haul.

In August 2008, the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote that “The black supremacist wing of the Hebrew Israelite movement is spreading and its leaders are growing increasingly militant.” The group is headquartered at the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ along Madison Avenue in the Harlem section of New York City. The group maintains that black people are the “true Jews.”

The headquarters were raided by the FBI and IRS agents in November 2016. Jermaine Grant, the group’s leader, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the United States in April 2019, reports the New York Daily News.

2. Jersey City’s Mayor Now Says the Suspects ‘Targeted the Location They Attacked

Authorities said in their first and second news conferences that they don’t believe the mass shooting situation was a terrorist attack or hate crime.

However, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop then tweeted this development later that evening without offering further explanation: “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.” People demanded clarification – was he saying the suspects targeted the bodega as a hate crime? – but he didn’t give it, at least not that night.

On the morning of December 11, Mayor Fulop gave more information. “Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location on MLK Dr – the 2 JCPD officers that were on a foot post one block away immediately responded/engaged and prevented the perpetrators from leaving that location and harming any further civilians. At this time we have no credible further threats from this incident but out of an abundance of caution we will be increasing our police presence in the community,” he said.

“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone. It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.” He said more details would have to come from the Attorney General’s Office.

The suspects were armed with high-powered rifles, police said. “Our officers were under fire for hours,” said Kelly. “We have no inkling what the motive was yet.”

The police scanner audio gave a sense of the scene; Seals was shot in a cemetery, and the suspects drove a U-Haul van, possibly containing explosives inside, to the bodega, where at least one of them holed up and starting firing randomly. Kelly later confirmed that basic sequence of events.

“We called for mutual aid from our partners – FBI, Port Authority, all surrounding municipalities, ATF. At that time, we set up a tactical advantage. Continued to take gunfire for hours. Two more police officers were hit by gunfire. One sustained an injury to the shoulder. One sustained an injury to the body,” Kelly said.

The standoff, which went on for four hours, led to a massive law enforcement response.

“He’s shooting again,” an officer said on the police scanner at one point. The ATF confirmed: “Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ.”

There is contradictory information about how Seals first encountered the two suspects. However, ABC7 is reporting that, according to law enforcement sources, he might have been investigating a weekend homicide. At first, the television station reported, authorities suspected it might be a drug case. But the investigation has taken them on a new direction.

The suspects might have drawn Seals’ interest because of the weekend homicide of a man named Michael Rumberger, of Jersey City, whose body was found in the trunk of a Lincoln Town car, according to ABC and NBC New York. Rumberger was found beaten to death with head trauma. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Rumberger’s family. He was a livery driver who lived in Jersey City.

You can learn more about Rumberger’s death here.

NBC New York reported that, according to law enforcement sources, it’s believed that “Seals saw a U-Haul truck possibly linked to a murder from over the weekend in Bayonne. As he approached the truck, one of the suspects got out of the car and shot him.”

The television station added: “It was not immediately known why or how the U-Haul truck that Det. Seals approached was linked to the death of livery driver Michael Rumberger.”

As to whether the officer was investigating a homicide, Kelly said: “Those are all potentialities that are being looked into.” Seals was on duty. “Detective Seals was working. He came upon bad guys, and I don’t know how he got there just yet,” he said, adding that Seals was a plainclothes detective.

Police described the scene outside the bodega as “chaotic.”

The two suspects jumped out of a U-Haul van and ran into the store, according to scanner transmissions. Police repeatedly worried about “devices” in scanner transmissions.

A man was down inside the store, and someone had put a glass coffee pot in view. Police worried that it could be a “device.” The window in the back was garbage bag taped, police said. The bodega in question was located at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City. The specific address was 223 MLK Drive, according to NJ.com. Online records say that’s the address of JC Kosher Supermarket.

ABC News also reported that the suspects fired long guns at arriving police.

Tactical officers were responding. “Keep your people safe,” one officer said on the dispatch audio.

3. The Two Main Suspects Were Described as Wearing All Black Clothing & Possibly Trench Coats

The report of two shooters came early on from scanner dispatch audio. “We saw two shooters get out of the van. We saw two jump out of that van and go in,” said an officer. The description was “black male and a black female” wearing all black clothing, possibly with rain or trenchcoats. That officer told the dispatcher it wasn’t clear whether both shooters were still inside the store, but police didn’t see either come out. Later reports said both suspects were males.

Conflicting information resulted as the hours folded about whether the suspects were two males or a male and a female.

The shooters’ movement was “rapid and continuous for four hours,” said the chief.

When it was over, the three civilians lay dead inside the bodega. The chief indicated that police think the suspects shot the civilians as opposed to fire from police. “We think this was all bad guy fire,” he said.

4. Detective Seals Was Ambushed, Reports Say

Seals was shot in Bayview Cemetery. At one point, NJ.com reported that “the gunmen are shooting at anyone they see on the street and… fired at the Sacred Heart School.”

NJ.com reported that a second officer was believed to be shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue. That officer is expected to recover.

NBC New York described what happened to one officer as an “ambush,” and said an officer was shot in the head. NJ.com reported that the wound struck the officer once in the back of the head, behind the ear, and that the van the suspects were driving was stolen.

Every Jersey City school was locked down. Scanner traffic indicated that four other people might be in the bodega. “We’ve got movement in the store,” an officer said on the scanner at 2:41 p.m. Offices said a male had “popped out” of the store and then went back in.

“This is a neighborhood that’s up-and-coming. It has challenges,” Kelly added. He said it’s becoming safer over recent years. “Folks who live in the neighborhood are supportive of the Police Department.”

5. Police Indicated That the U-Haul Was ‘Hot’ & Might Contain Pipe Bombs

It got worse as the hours ticked by.

“Use caution. The U-Haul nearby is hot,” an officer said, referring to the vehicle the suspects arrived at the store in. They said pipe bombs were in it.

At one point, police were surrounding the store. They wanted to make sure that police had a “line of fire.” The New Jersey State Police wrote, “State Police assets from T.E.A.M.S., Canine Unit, Bomb Unit, Marine Services, Aviation, Field Ops, Tactical Patrol, Central Security, Trafficking, and Emergency Response Bureau are assisting @JCPoliceDept with the active shooter investigation.”

The New Jersey transit police wrote, “NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow.”

The governor wrote, “I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

On the scanner, officers made reference to clearing a cemetery. An officer called in and said he had a witness and asked for a detective. They were talking about beginning negotiations. They spoke about officers having a “clear view into the store.”

The situation was still going on for hours after it erupted around 12:20 p.m. Responding police were wearing ballistic body armor and kevlar.

