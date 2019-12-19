WATCH: Rep. Loudermilk Compares Trump Impeachment to Jesus

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, used one of the more dramatic – okay, the most dramatic – metaphors to describe President Donald Trump and the process that impeached him in the U.S. House. He compared Trump’s impeachment to Jesus Christ by bringing up the Crucifixion.

You can watch the video later in this article. In case you missed it, Trump was impeached along starkly partisan lines. The House of Representatives’ vote, which came on December 18, 2019, impeached Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate will hold a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office.

Two Democrats and all House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump. One representative voted for abuse of power but against obstruction of Congress. An independent, Rep. Justin Amash, joined Democrats.

This is what Loudermilk said:

“I rise today in opposition not only to these articles of impeachment but in strong opposition to the process that has brought us to this point. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are all about process. Our founders knew that a government without constraints could accuse anyone of any crime at any time even without compelling evidence. That’s why the 5th and the 14th Amendments established a bedrock principle of innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But on November the 14th, Speaker Pelosi informed the press that the president should prove his innocence when she stated, ‘Mr. President, if you have anything to prove your innocence, then he should make that known.’ The Constitution also guarantees that the accused can call witnesses to testify on their behalf. But the Republicans and the President were continually denied that right throughout this process. The 6th Amendment guarantees the right of the defendant to face their accuser but not only have the Democrats prohibited Republicans and the president from questioning the so-called whistleblower, his identity has been kept secret.”

That’s when he brought up Jesus Christ.

“Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, keep this in mind,” he said. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats afforded this president in this process.”

Who is Barry Loudermilk?

Barry Loudermilk Is the Former Owner of an Information Technology Services Business Who Has Been in Congress Since 2014

According to his Twitter page, Loudermilk “represents Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Bartow and Cherokee counties and portions of Cobb and Fulton.”

His Congressional biography says that Loudermilk was elected to Congress in 2014. Before that, Barry Loudermilk “was a small business owner for over 20 years. He also served in the Georgia State legislature for nine years,” it says.

“A Georgia native, Rep. Loudermilk holds an Associate Degree in Telecommunications Technology, and a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education and Information Systems Technology. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years in the intelligence and technology and fields,” his biography continues.

“Loudermilk is the former owner of an information technology services business, and is an author, historian, and motivational speaker.”

The bio adds that Loudermilk “serves as a member the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, is the Ranking Member of the committee’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, serves on the Committee on House Administration, and the Joint Committee on the Library. Barry also serves as a member of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), a conservative caucus of House Republicans.”

