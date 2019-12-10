Ingrid Rinck, Tyrus’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ingrid Rinck is Tyrus’ girlfriend. The couple has a daughter together. Rinck has two sons from a previous relationship.

In December 2019, Fox Nation host Britt McHenry sued Tyrus and Fox News, accusing both of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. McHenry filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York. McHenry is being represented in the case by attorney Lisa Bloom.

McHenry alleges that Fox News bosses did not respond to her allegations of harassment and then punished her for accusing Tyrus of sexual harassment. The other Fox employees named in the story are Jennifer Cunningham and Monica Mekeel. Fox News has said that they expect McHenry’s allegations to be dismissed.

1. Rinck Is the Founder of Sensible Meals, a Company She Was Inspired to Start After Her Son Was Diagnosed With Type -1 Diabetes

Rinck is the founder of Sensible Meals, a company that promotes sensible eating. Rinck created the company in 2014. In a Facebook post discussing why she started the business, Rinck mentions that she had been inspired to become more involved in healthy eating when her son was diagnosed with Type -1 diabetes.

In that post, Rinck mentions that she has worked as a personal trainer for more than 20 years. Rinck added in the post, “At times, I suffer from debilitating anxiety which in turn has led to a binge eating disorder. It will be a life long struggle for me. Fortunately, Sensible Meals has helped me remain stable and get back on track after any episodes.” Rinck says that she has lost 100 pounds thanks to her program. According to the Facebook page’s About section, Sensible Meals provides “Perfectly portioned calorie-restricted meals that allow you to use your excess fat as fuel ! 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, 5 dinners for $80 per week!”

2. Tyrus Says Rinck Helped Him to Lose 125 Pounds

Tyrus raved about Sensible Meals in an interview with Living New Orleans. Tyrus told the magazine that he was not supportive when Rinck first thought of the idea. Thanks to the program, the former WWE-star says that he has lost 125 pounds.

Rinck made an appearance on Tyrus’ podcast in July 2019 to promote Sensible Meals.

3. Rinck Employs 1200 People, 98 Percent of Whom Are Women

In a Biz New Orleans feature, Rinck said that her business is worth eight figures and now employs 1200 people. The article describes Rinck as being “socially-conscious.” Following her business success, Rinck founded the Leading Ladies League, a group that raises money for a women’s charity.

Rinck says that 98 percent of her employees are women and 95 percent are mothers, 75 percent are single mothers. Rinck says, “I was once a single mom on a limited income and I understand what it means to have support when you need it.”

4. Rinck Says on Her Website That She Has No Formal Education

On Sensible Meals’ website, Rinck says at the time she founded her business, she was 100 pounds overweight, left with only $50 in her bank account, pregnant, in a failing relationship and in a custody battle. Rinck added in the blog that she has no formal education. Rinck is quoted on the website as saying, “I had to quit waiting around for the world to save us, and I had to figure out how to save us!”

In addition to Sensible Meals, Rinck is also the founder of a personal training business, Fitcamp, according to her LinkedIn page.

5. Rinck Won’t Live Anywhere Else Other Than Mandeville, Louisiana

During the Living New Orleans interview, Tyrus says that he was brought to Mandeville, Louisiana, by Rinck. Tyrus said that Rinck wouldn’t move anywhere else. Rinck gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Georgie, in May 2014.

Rinck has been quoted as saying of her dietary philosophy, “It’s about doing it right most of the time and having fun some of the time.” On her Facebook page, Rinck refers to herself as a Christian.

