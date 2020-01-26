Kobe Bryant Crash: Photos & Videos From the Scene

Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, TMZ reports. According to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, there were eight other people were traveling with the retired NBA star, including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna, 13. There were no survivors.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, photos and video from the location where the helicopter crashed down were shared online, showing the devastating scene. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying, “A S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif. Local authorities say that five people were on board. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.”

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to one of her basketball games when the helicopter crashed.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

I’m over here near the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site in #Calabasas . The helicopter is still smoking. This is surreal #smh#RIP 🙏🏾#Kobe pic.twitter.com/2vJtYYlKGZ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 26, 2020

While firefighters rushed to investigate the crash site, LA County Sheriffs tweeted that all surrounding roads will be closed while they investigate the crash. “All NB & SB lanes on Las Virgenes Rd from Lost Hills Rd to Agoura Rd are CLOSED – Use N/Sbound Lost Hills Road to access Las Virgenes Rd – Agoura Rd between Liberty Canyon Rd & Lost Hills road is CLOSED.”

Van Nuys Wx at the time of the #KobeBryant Crash along with the ADSB data. Interesting sudden stop and orbit b4 continuing on somewhat cursory. Looks like they encountered Wx, continued on, and well. (1/2) The weather was terrible. KVNY 261740Z 2618/2718 VRB05KT 2SM BR OVC011 pic.twitter.com/7fxQlT9MEi — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) January 26, 2020

The manifest for the helicopter that crashed showed 9 people on board, the sheriff says. Kobe Bryant was among the dead, and there were no survivors. https://t.co/L1ZmCNVqQN pic.twitter.com/1tBK3eqSO6 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 26, 2020

Video shows that the helicopter continued to emit large flumes of white smoke hours after the crash.

BREAKING: Video from the scene of the helicopter crash which killed Kobe Bryant. Reports that 3 other people died in the crash.#kobebryant

pic.twitter.com/IcZVk6hdlH — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) January 26, 2020

Bryant Was Photographed Stepping Aboard His Helicopter In 2013

The helicopter that crashed today in L.A. had tail number N72EX. The late Kobe Bryant is pictured here in a 2013 photo standing in front of a helicopter with that same number (and his “Black Mamba” logo) pic.twitter.com/HICBZandci — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) January 26, 2020

A previous photo from 2013 showed Bryant boarding the helicopter with the same tail number involved in the crash. It was painted black matte and featured his Black Mamba emblem.

GQ wrote in 2010,

“He takes a private helicopter from Orange County, where he lives with his wife and two children, to every home game. It’s a nice dash of glitz, a touch of showbiz that goes well with the Hollywood sign in the hazy distance. But sexy as it might seem, Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It’s no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can’t sit in a car for two hours. The helicopter, therefore, ensures that he gets to Staples Center feeling fresh, that his body is warm and loose and fluid as mercury when he steps onto the court.”

