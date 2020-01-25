Leila Janah Dies: Samasource CEO Suffered From Epithelioid Sarcoma

Leila Janah, the CEO of Samasource, died on January 24 at the age of 37. Janah suffered from a rare form of cancer known as epithelioid sarcoma.

A statement from Samasource read, “We are saddened to announce that Leila Janah, Samasource Founder and CEO, passed away due to complications from Epithelioid Sarcoma. Her commitment to creating a better world was unparalleled. We will miss her everyday.”

Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare, soft tissue cancer that begins as a non-painful lump. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can begin under the skin of a finger, hand, forearm, lower leg or foot.

Samasource is a non-profit tech company that seeks to reduce poverty by connecting impoverished people with jobs in the tech sector. Samasource has offices in San Francisco, India, Kenya and Uganda.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Janah Was Born in New York to Indian Immigrant Parents & Suffered Financial Insecurity Growing Up

Janah was born in upstate New York, close to Niagra Falls, to Indian immigrants. Janah described her upbringing as financially insecure. The family moved to San Pedro, California, when she was young. Janah described her upbringing in a 2017 interview with the New York Times in which she described her parents as “liberal intellectuals” who came to the U.S. with nothing.

In February 2017, Janah wrote about her family’s story in a blog post on her official website. Janah described her Belgian grandmother moving to India, where she met her Indian grandfather. Janah wrote about her parents moving to the United States and working hard, which allowed both Janah and her brother to attend Harvard and Stamford. According to her LinkedIn page, Janah graduated from Harvard University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in developmental studies.

Janah wrote in conclusion, “Immigrants have become scapegoats for the joblessness and desperation plaguing America’s white working class. This is unacceptable, just as it was when Irish and Italian immigrants were scapegoats in a prior era. As a nation, we have always been more of an affinity group than an ethnic group, united not by our skin color or religion but by our core philosophy that a person is the sum of his actions, not his ancestry. That’s what makes America great.”

2. Janah Chose to Be Open About Her Cancer Diagnosis Because ‘The Consistent Support of Friends & Community Is a Powerful Tool in the Face of Impossible Obstacles’

In April 2019, Janah announced to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Janah wrote in a Facebook post, “I recently learned I have a rare but treatable form of cancer: epithelioid sarcoma. I decided to share it publicly because I have learned, in the course of building Samasource and LXMI, that the consistent support of friends and community is a powerful tool in the face of many seemingly impossible obstacles.” Janah added that her diagnosis came as she and her fiance were in the process of planning a wedding.

Janah’s final Instagram post came in November 2019 when she showed her self receiving chemotherapy. On her Instagram bio, Janah wrote that she was “healing” and therefore “not posting much.”

3. Janah Is Survived by Her Husband Tassilo Festetics

Janah’s husband was Tassilo Festetics, the vice president of global solutions at Anheuser Busch. The statement from Samasource announcing Janah’s death mentioned that she was survived by Festetics and his daughter.

In July 2019, Janah told CNBC in an interview about the difficulties of being treated for a rare form of cancer. Janah referenced that she was not burdened by the financial problems many sufferers incur in the U.S. because of her and Festetics’ careers.

4. In Addition to Her Professional Achievements, Janah Was Passionate Kitesurfer & Dancer

Reversing global poverty | Leila Janah | TEDxAmsterdamWomenLeila will share her passion and purpose. Centered around Samasource, she’ll share how she’s reduced global poverty by giving dignified online work to people living in poverty and an aim she was once told was impossible. Leila Janah is the Founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI, two companies that go beyond charity to give work to low-income people around the world using cutting-edge social enterprise models in technology and luxury skincare, respectively. She is the author of the forthcoming book Give Work (Penguin/RandomHouse), to be released in September, 2017. Prior, Leila was a Visiting Scholar with the Stanford Program on Global Justice and Australian National University’s Center for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics. She was a founding Director of Incentives for Global Health and a management consultant at Katzenbach Partners (now Booz & Co.).Leila is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a Director of CARE USA, a 2012 TechFellow, recipient of the inaugural Club de Madrid Young Leadership Award, and the youngest person to win a Heinz Award in 2014. She was named one of Fortune’s Most Promising Entrepreneurs in 2014 and was the subject of cover stories in Entrepreneur, Fast Compa This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx 2017-11-13T16:27:58.000Z

On her Facebook page, Janah talked about her passions for kitesurfing, paragliding, scuba diving, ballet and salsa dancing. Those interests are listed alongside Janah’s long list of professional accolades. While on her Instagram bio, Janaj wrote that she was an “adventure lover.”

5. Janah’s Short Life Is Being Celebrated by Tech Figures Across the World

As news of Janah’s death spreads across the world, some of the biggest tech figures in the world have taken to social media to celebrate her tragically short life. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

1/ Leila Janah — one of my dearest friends and the founder of Samasource, Samaschool and LXMI — passed away last night from complications from Epithelioid Sarcoma. She was 37. I know many of you knew Leila. Please don't hesitate to message or call me if you need to talk. https://t.co/Cw3oWWya0r — Ben Parr (@benparr) January 25, 2020

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Leila Janah. We spoke recently about her struggle to share and access her medical data: “if there’s anything this experience has taught me, it’s to not take no for an answer.” https://t.co/FA1dscYWTjhttps://t.co/zMQ5yM88yO — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) January 25, 2020

Leila Janah was a woman I respected, feared (as a competitor) and admired She is now dead A force of nature extinguished Once an entrepreneur & humanitarian Of the first order A real badass May your soul rest in peace We the living, having lost you, are poorer now pic.twitter.com/AktoKGfT88 — Matt Mireles (@mattmireles) January 25, 2020

Oh, I’m so sad to hear @leila_c is gone. She was so kind, and so thoughtful in the way she lifted up those who needed it the most. Thinking of all her family & friends, and everyone at Sama. https://t.co/ElGqxeuhx5 — Anil Dash (@anildash) January 25, 2020

I'm unbelievably devastated to announce my dear friend Leila Janah has lost her brave battle with cancer. It has been an honor to be an investor and board member of @Samasource and I will continue to ensure her lasting legacy of impact in Africa continueshttps://t.co/u7jbJrDUNX pic.twitter.com/FJCID28iSS — Ben Metcalfe (@dotBen) January 25, 2020

There are just no words. Leila was the most utterly extraordinary human being. I’ll never forget her kind soul, intellect, and visionary leadership. May we all continue her work. ❤️https://t.co/HtmJEf6Di0 — Jessica Verrilli (@jess) January 25, 2020

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School