Luka Doncic’s Mavericks MVP Campaign Not Surprising? NBA Legend Reveals Why

Dallas Mavericks All-Star, Luka Doncic is one of the most polished and well-rounded products in recent years.

In fact, it mirrored LeBron James’ rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers when the Akron Hammer averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest during the 2003-04 NBA regular season.

For those keeping score at home: Doncic, 20, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year put up a solid 21.2-point, 7.8-rebound, 6.0 assist Rookie campaign in Dallas.

I recently caught up with retired NBA player Tim Thomas at his basketball tournament in East Orange, New Jersey.

A former Dallas Maverick, Thomas was the seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Villanova and averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12 NBA seasons.

The former Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Buck, Chicago Bull, New York Knick, Phoenix Sun, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clipper tells me he likes Luka Doncic.



Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Scoop: You played on the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Dončić. Kristaps Porziņģis. That group is a pretty talented group to watch. What surprises you about that duo?

TT: Nothing. Those guys are real pros man. They understand each other from that European game. Luka came in and it’s not surprising to me because I see a guy by the name of Tony Parker playing overseas. And he was asking questions about when he was going to come to the league and what it was going to be about…You’re already over there in your country playing with grown men gaining all the experience in the world. So when you come to the NBA, that experience is going to help you. It’s different when you go to college or coming through the AAU circle, college and saying that they’re pros and when they come out they have to develop themselves. Those guys are already getting developed over there. The stuff that Luka is doing he’s been doing it already for the last few years over there overseas. So it’s not surprising to me, it’s not surprising at all.

At 27-16, the Dallas Mavericks are in fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks are off today but will take on the Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony-led Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Currently Luka Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9 assists and 1 steal per game for Dallas.