New York Knicks Legend Reveals How New York Should Rebuild Winning Culture

Growing up in Paterson, New Jersey, Tim Thomas grew up watching the New York Knicks of the 90s be competitive.

The seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers where he averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 824 games and 12 NBA seasons.

Patrick Ewing, Anthony Mason John Starks and other Knicks legends were key cogs in an era that wanted to beat Michael Jordan and Thomas remembers that era fondly.

For those keeping score at home: The Knicks haven’t been to the NBA Playoffs since 2013, when they lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and they haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1999 when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Losers of three straight, the Knicks are currently sitting at 11-32 in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and in 14th place.

In a recent chat via Twitter Live with Tim Thomas, we talked about the Knicks’ good ‘ol days. Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: For those who are online now, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson with Tim Thomas at the New Jersey Hoops Showcase. They have anybody from schools in New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Toronto Canada… for more information make sure you check out: njhshoops.com. The Knicks, a team that you played for do they need you to get back on the floor? [laughs]

Tim Thomas: What? In a video game? [laughs] My days are over! I’m like everyone else man. The Knicks need a fresh start and I don’t know if that has to come from ownership, management, they had a million coaches in there, I just think they need a fresh start. I don’t know if we have to change the logo, I don’t know what has to happen. The direction that they’re going as far as players I like the young guys that we do have. I just think that we are overcrowded with the power forward and not have an athletic, mobile power forward or small forwards. I think that’s how they’re hurting us but I don’t know. We might make some trades, I don’t think they’re trying to tank to get the #1 pick, but I think it’s going to be something where we have to make some trades and get it done in the draft to get back on a level that we’re competing for a championship.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Now I remember playing NBA Live 2004 and starting you at the 3, Stephon [Marbury] at the 1, Jamal Crawford at the 2, and you just had a superfluous amount of talent…

Tim Thomas: Penny Hardaway was on that team, Dikembe [Mutombo], Shannon Anderson, yup Kurt Thomas…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you remember most fondly with the Knicks?

Tim Thomas: I enjoyed every minute of it. Both stints. I mean there’s nothing like playing in The Garden, playing home, in front of your friends and family. I just; with that we had the opportunity to play in the playoffs that year when I got injured. Because you know growing up as a kid you always watch the Knicks play in the playoffs… it’s just that atmosphere when someone makes a big shot or a big play, I just wish that I was able to play in the playoffs. But overall man, I enjoyed every minute of it. It’s nothing like playing in the Garden no matter what time of the year it is. It’s always a thrill.