Robert Koehler Accused of Being ‘Pillowcase Rapist’

Robert Koehler is accused of being the infamous “pillowcase rapist” who attacked at least 44 women in South Florida in the 1980s, according to the Miami Herald.

The suspect’s full name is Robert Eugene Koehler. A 1986 article in The Associated Press described how the rapist’s first known attack came in 1981, on a 24-year old secretary, and indicated the pillowcase rapist “attacked young career women, usually entering houses or apartments through unlocked doors or windows and using a knife to terrify them into submission.”

Sometimes, the rapist blindfolded the women with a pillowcase.

The Rapist Was Active in the 1980s & Attacked a Variety of Young Career Women

The Miami Herald reported on January 20, 2020 that authorities had made the big arrest.

Citing law-enforcement sources, the newspaper identified the suspect as 60-year-old Robert Eugene Koehler, of Palm Bay. The newspaper reported that the arrest came on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and that Koehler is being held in the Brevard County Jail. Brevard County Jail records confirmed that Koehler was arrested on that date and is being held on an out-of-county warrant.

The Herald indicated that the rapist’s victims included a “schoolteacher, nurse, airline flight attendant, artist, model, health spa instructor, insurance executive, publicist and student.”

There was once a task force to find the pillowcase rapist, but it was disbanded in 1987, according to The Herald. The rapist would use a “towel or shirt to hide his identity,” while breaking into people’s homes to attack them, The Herald report.

According to the old AP story, the pillowcase rapist’s final attack victimized a “frail, half-blind 82-year-old widow after breaking into her home.” She woke up to see him by her bed with “a pillowcase wrapped around his head with only his eyes showing.”

She was raped but chased him out of the house with a dish towel rack, AP reports.

Koehler Is a Registered Sex Offender for a Palm Beach Sexual Battery Offense

Robert Eugene Koehler is a registered sex offender, according to State of Florida records. His date of birth is listed as October 3, 1958.

His status is listed as “released – subject to registration.” He is 6 foot 1 inches tall and 235 pounds. He had last provided his address to the state in 2018, and it was listed as being in the 700 block of Rostock Circle, in Palm Bay, Florida, in Brevard County. He was listed as having multiple vehicles registered in his name, including motorcyles.

His convicted sex offense is a case dating to 1991 from Palm Beach, Florida. It’s listed as “SEX BAT/INJ NOT LIKELY; F.S. 794.011(5) (PRINCIPAL).” That stands for sexual battery. The 1991 date is the adjudication date for the offense.

Robert Eugene Koehler Was Working as a Cable Installer When the Palm Beach Rape Occurred

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Pillowcase Rapist terrorized South Florida women in the early 1980s. Now a suspect has been arrested. Take a look back through these stories from legendary crime reporter Edna Buchanan. https://t.co/bzf5hn0B7x — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 20, 2020

Old newspaper stories describe the sexual offense that landed Robert Koehler on the Florida sex offender registry list.

According to a 1990 article in the Palm Beach Daily News, Robert Eugene Koehler was 31 years old when he was accused of raping a Palm Beach woman in her apartment on Chilean Avenue.

He was working as a cable installer at the time. The victim called 911 at 3:30 a.m. to report the rape. Police searched the area and stopped a car driven by Koehler for making an illegal left turn. They let him go after ticketing him because they didn’t have a description yet of the rapist.

However, after investigating further, they later brought him in for questioning, the article states.