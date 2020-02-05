Gretchen Whitmer’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to KNow

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is delivering the Democrats’ official State of the Union response tonight after President Donald Trump’s SOTU speech. Her family was 100 percent on board when she ran for governor, including her two daughters, her three stepsons, her husband, and even her ex-husband. She’s a loving mom and cares deeply for all five of her children. Read on to learn more about her kids.

1. Gretchen Is Married to Marc Mallory & Was Married Before to Gary Shrewsbury

Gretchen Whitmer has been married to Marc Mallory since 2011. She was previously married to Gary Shrewsbury.

Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, is a dentist who works six miles from the Michigan Capitol, The Detroit News reported. Before she decided to run for governor, she had a series of family meetings and everyone was on board, including all five kids, WLNS reported.

She told WLNS that she and her ex-husband are still close. “My ex-husband is one of my best friends,” she said. “We live close to one another and we’re all in.”

2. Gretchen Whitmer Is Speaking from East Lansing High School, Where Her Children Are Enrolled

East Lansing High School preps for Gov. Whitmer speechEast Lansing High School preps for Gov. Whitmer speech 2020-02-04T00:12:44.000Z

Whitmer is speaking tonight from East Lansing High school, which is the school where her daughters are enrolled, WILX reported.

Dori Leyko, the Superintendent, told WILX: “We are honored and excited to welcome Governor Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and their families to East Lansing Public Schools for this event. Sherry and Sydney are loved and valued members of the East Lansing High School family. As the leader of this wonderful district, I look forward to hosting our guests and to providing a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience to some of our students and staff.”

3. Whitmer Has Two Daughters: Sherry & Sydney

We made an addition to our family – meet the First Pup, Kevin! pic.twitter.com/vKRMMTo95y — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 12, 2019

Whitmer has two daughters, Sherry and Sydney, from her first marriage to Gary Shrewsbury.

Whitmer gave birth to her first daughter during her first year in the Michigan House of Representatives, back in 2000. When she returned to work after giving birth, she wasn’t given space to pump breast milk at the Capitol, The Detroit News reported. Dianne Byrum, who was the House minority leader, ended up letting her pump in her office.

So proud to be a Dem tonight. So proud to be their Mom tonight. #DemsinPhilly pic.twitter.com/sC1vNeatpE — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 26, 2016

Whitmer said at the time: “Those two years, as tough as they were for me — and I know I still had it better than a lot of people — eliminated my patience for people who just want to politicize things instead of solving problems.”

4. Her Husband Has Three Sons: Alex, Mason & Winston

Merry Christmas from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/ll45WO1J2r — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 25, 2019

Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, has three sons: Alex, Mason, and Winston, according to her bio. She lives in East Lansing with her two daughters and her three stepsons, along with her husband, Marc Mallory.

Whitmer believes in working across party lines: her dad is a “Milliken” Republican and her mom was a Democrat.

5. Her Mom Died Three Months After She Had Her First Daughter

Stopped by @HwCity where my grandfather William Hanna was a longtime City Commissioner. He married my mom's mom — also named Gretchen! pic.twitter.com/W4yfl2cEpW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 25, 2017

Whitmer’s life certainly hasn’t been easy. At a time when she needed her mother’s love and advice the most, she faced tragedy. Whitmer’s mother died of brain cancer within months of her giving birth to her first daughter, Sherry, The Detroit News reported. This was also her first year in the Michigan House of Representatives and gave her a passion for fighting for health care, which ultimately led to her running for Governor and winning that race.

Whitmer says that her most cherished possession is artwork she inherited from her mom after her mom passed away, Oakland Legal News shared.

She also said that her ideal dinner party would be with then-President Barack Obama, Jon Stewart, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Shonda Rhimes.