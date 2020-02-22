Philip Haney Dead: ‘See Something Say Nothing’ Author Dies at 73

Philip Haney, the author of “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad,” has died at the age of 73. In addition to being an author, Haney was a long-time Department of Homeland Security expert with a focus on Islamic extremism.

Reports of Haney’s death first appeared on the morning of February 22. Fox News’ contributor Sara A. Carter tweeted regarding Haney’s death saying, “Somebody I deeply respected and considered a friend Phil Haney – a DHS whistleblower during the Obama Admin was apparently killed yesterday in Southern California. Pray for his family and pray they find the person who murdered him. Still trying to get confirmation on details.”

Heavy has confirmed Haney’s passing through various social media from friends and family members of Haney’s. Haney’s wife, Francesca, passed away in June 2019 following a battle with cancer. The couple had one daughter, Sara.

At the time of his death, Haney was living in Plymouth, California, 40 miles east of Sacramento.

There are unfounded rumors on social media that Haney was killed having been shot dead. There are no reports of a shooting in the area around Plymouth, California.

One review of Haney’s book described it as an “exposé of a “politically correct” federal government that capitulates to a subversive enemy within and punishes those who reject its narrative.”

In 2016, Haney testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Senator Ted Cruz to allege that the Obama administration had acted irresponsibly with regard to Islamic extremism. Haney claimed that the administration had acted in favor of “political correctness” rather than take actions that may have prevented the June 2016 Pulse night club shooting in Orlando or the San Bernardino shooting in December 2015.

Haney also alleged that the Obama administration destroyed or changed 800 of his files relating to the Muslim Brotherhood because they were deemed offensive to Muslim people.

