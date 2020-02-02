49ers Kicker Robbie Gould Met Wife Lauren Gould In a Chicago Bar

When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, after an incredibly hard-fought regular season, and a powerful playoff push, after four quarters of playtime, the entire game may come down one point, or one perfect kick by NFL veteran Robbie Gould.

However, Gould is used to having that sort of pressure. The 37-year-old kicker signed a four-year $19 million contract with the 49ers last summer and as he told CBSN Bay Area, “I think it’s been a year where I’ve been able to learn more and grow as a player and a person. The ultimate goal that I’ve always had was to win a Super Bowl and we have that opportunity this weekend.”

At Hard Rock Stadium to cheer Gould and the 49ers on will be his wife of 7 years, Lauren Gould, and their three children, Griffin, 6, Grayson, and Gavin, who was born in 2018. Gould has wasted no time teaching football to his three adorable boys.

The last time Gould played in the Super Bowl, he was five years away from first meeting Lauren. Gould explained to ADrinkWith.com in 2012 that he met the woman who would become his wife and mother of his future children at a bar in Chicago. Lauren Cozzi was his waitress.

Gould said the bar used to be called Hi-Tops, [then became] Harry Caray’s in Wrigleyville.

“I was out with a bunch of my buddies and she was my waitress and serving us drinks and stuff and there were some girls that were being a little obnoxious and she stepped in and acted like she was my girlfriend and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I asked her to go on a date and she didn’t want to go on a date with me and so I called and said, ‘Hey, let me take you to dinner.’ I took her to Joe’s Stone Crab and then we went for a drink at Hub51.”

Gould stepped up his game up when he proposed to Lauren over Easter weekend in 2012. He said, “I did a scavenger hunt around the city that included our first dates, where we met and other significant places [from when we were dating].” The married on February 13, 2013.

Gould Played For The Chicago Bears During His First Super Game Appearance In 2007

“We approach every kick like it’s the game-winning kick,” Gould said to SBSN. “No matter whether it’s Week 1 or the Super Bowl, whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter.”

Gould played in Super Bowl XLI in the second season of his NFL career. In 2007, the Chicago Bears, where Gould played for 11 seasons, were defeated by Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. While Gould nailed his one field goal kick in the game, the Bears lost 27-19.

Thirteen years later, Gould says he can better appreciate performing on the biggest NFL stage. Back then, “I was 23 and I didn’t know any better, you know what I mean?” Gould added. “I think a big part of it this time around is just really enjoying it and soaking it up and taking every moment to appreciate the significance of what this is.”

“I’m excited to share the moments with those guys this time around,” he said. “The game has grown tremendously in 13 years. I think when it does come down to the actual game, though, it is just a football game, right?”

The last time Gould played in the Super Bowl, he was a single man living in Chicago with no kids. So, things have definitely changed for Gould this time around.

READ NEXT: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Honors Kobe Bryant & Gigi On Instagram