Chiefs Players Honor Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Super Bowl week is finally here and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially in Miami. The AFC champions touched down in South Beach Sunday evening to prepare for a busy week of practice, media appearances and various events ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Before festivities officially kicked off, Kansas City players took the time to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning. The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Reigning league MVP and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality,” describing how he modeled some of his own playing tactics after the fallen athlete.

Tight end Travis Kelce sent love to Bryant’s surviving family, his wife Vanessa and three other daughter.

“You can’t say enough about who he was and his impact,” Kelce said. “I just feel bad for the Bryant family and everybody involved. My heart’s with you as well as everyone here in America.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu shared similar sentiments about the five-time NBA champion.

“I thought guys like him lived forever,” Honeybadger lamented.

Frank Clark, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, called Bryant one of his “biggest idols.”

“He’s one of my biggest idols. The one person I looked to for inspiration and strength when going through what I was going through growing up was Kobe Bryant.”