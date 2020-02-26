WATCH: Trump Addresses the Nation About the Coronavirus [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump is hosting a press conference today about the COVID-19 (more commonly known as the Wuhan coronavirus or the novel coronavirus.) You can see the video with his address to the nation right here in this story below, along with more details about what is happening. The press conference is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Once the conference is over, you can re-watch the videos below in full.

Trump & Members of the CDC Will Speak to the Nation

Trump is planning to include members of the CDC in his national address about the coronavirus, which is also being referred to as a press conference.

You can watch the White House’s official video below. This one is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Some sources said he might address the nation at 6, but it looks like the start time is 6:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Central/4:30 p.m. Mountain/3:30 p.m. Pacific/1:30 p.m. Hawaii.

Of course, there’s always a chance it might start late or even a little early, so you might want to have the video up to watch early. The official White House description for the video reads: “President Trump and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a News Conference.”

Fox 10 Phoenix is providing another video of his press conference below.

Here’s another video, provided by CBS News.

This week, Trump’s administration announced it was seeking $2.5 billion to combat the coronavirus, but Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar said the administration might want more, Star Advertiser reported. Democrats have said they might propose $8.5 billion to combat the virus.

So far, roughly 57 Americans are infected with the virus, and the majority of these (36) are from a cruise ship that was in Japan.

The markets and China manufacturing possibly affected by the virus, Business Insider reported that the Trump administration might push for a strategic look at moving some supply chains back to the United States.

As of February 25, 80,411 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to BNO. There have been 2,710 fatalities, including 47 outside of China. An American citizen in Wuhan, China died from the virus on February 6, CBS News reported. This was the first American death. The person was 60 years old. There have been no reported deaths in the continental United States.

Here’s a look at confirmed cases around the world, according to BNO News. Remember that these are confirmed cases, NOT deaths.

Diamond Princess Cruise Chip – 691 (10 recovered)

Afghanistan – 1 case

Australia – 22 cases (11 recovered)

Austria – 2 cases

Bahrain – 23 cases

Belgium – 1 case (recovered)

Cambodia – 1 case (recovered)

Canada – 11 cases (3 recovered)

Croatia – 1 case

Egypt – 1 case (recovered)

Finland – 1 case (recovered)

France – 14 cases (11 recovered)

Germany – 16 cases (14 recovered)

Hong Kong – 85 cases (18 recovered)

India – 3 cases (3 recovered)

Iran – 95 cases

Iraq – 5 cases

Israel – 2 cases

Italy – 322 cases (1 recovered)

Japan – 161 cases (23 recovered)

Kuwait – 9 cases

Lebanon – 1 case

Macau – 10 cases (5 recovered)

Malaysia – 22 cases (17 recovered)

Nepal – 1 case (recovered)

North Korea – Unknown (some unconfirmed reports indicated 1 to 7 but it’s not verifiable, BNO noted)

Oman – 4 cases

Philippines – 3 cases (2 recovered)

Russia – 2 cases (2 recovered)

Singapore – 91 cases (58 recovered)

South Korea – 977 cases (22 recovered)

Spain – 5 cases (2 recovered)

Sri Lanka – 1 case (recovered)

Sweden – 1 case

Switzerland – 1 case

Thailand – 37 cases (15 recovered)

UAE – 13 cases (3 recovered)

United Kingdom – 13 cases (8 recovered)

U.S. – 57 cases (6 recovered)

Vietnam – 16 cases (16 recovered)

