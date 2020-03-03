Kim Schiller Hume, Brit Hume’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kim Schiller Hume is Brit Hume’s wife. Schiller was a former executive at Fox News prior to her retirement in 2006, During that time, Kim was based at the channel’s Washington D.C. bureau. The couple married in 1993. The couple first met while Kim worked as a producer for ABC News and Hume was an on-air talent.

Hume, 76, was previously married to a woman named Clare Jacobs Stoner. The couple had two children, son, Sandy, who died in 1998 after taking his own life, and daughter, Virginia Hume. Virginia Hume was previously the deputy press secretary for the Republican National Convention.

Kim retired from the news media in 2007 having worked in newsrooms in Washington D.C., San Francisco and Atlanta. She was formerly the producer of “World News Tonight with Peter Jennings.” Kim is a graduate of California State University in San Francisco.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kim Hume Discovered Megyn Kelly

In Megyn Kelly’s section of Time Magzine’s 100 people of the year, Hume wrote that it was his wife who came into his office with a video saying, “You’ve got to see this.” Hume said that despite the fact there were no openings at the network at the time, he implored disgraced Fox News chairman Roger Ailes to look at the tape. Later, Ailes created a position for Kelly at the channel.

Kelly addressed the 2007 rumors that she and Hume were having an affair in her 2016 memoir, “Settle for More.” Those rumors were first reported by the New York Daily News. The Daily News quoted a source saying that Kim and Hume could regularly be seen arguing in the Fox News newsroom at the time. The source said, “Brit’s not the easiest guy to get along with. You disagree with him, and it’s an argument. It’s his way or the highway. [Kim] is a tough cookie, but he speaks down to her in front of other people.”

In 2007, Kelly was the legal correspondent for Hume’s Fox News show and was recently divorced from her first husband, Dr. Dan Kendall. Radar Online described Kelly as a “homewrecker.” When the Radar story was published, Kelly said Hume said to her, “You’re f***ing Brit Hume. Nobody knows me. They’ll see that I’m thirty years younger and blond and they’ll just assume that’s the whole story.”

Kelly also said in her book that when she first met Brit and Kim Hume, the trio became friends instantly. The former NBC host said that when she was first accepted by the couple she “felt like little Orphan Annie seeing the mansion for the first time.” Kelly added that the couple then became “actively involved in [her] development.”

2. Kim Hume Is a Recovering Alcoholic Who Began Drinking at the Age of 14

With my wife, Kim, and Pres. Bush 41 beside a plane identical to one he flew in WWII, on the eve of 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/i3eJDcG8V2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 7, 2016

In 2017, Kim told the Boca Raton Beacon that in her late teens and early twenties, she suffered from severe addiction problems. Kim told the newspaper, “I am lucky to be alive. During my darkest hours, I was certain I would end up on the streets as an abject failure, or dead, or likely both in that order.” Kim said that she began to drink “way before I was under any stress. I was a teenage alcoholic.”

Inspiringly, Kim adds that despite her daily struggle, she has been sober for 30 years. Kim said that she lived as a functioning alcoholic. During this time, Kim won an Emmy award for a news piece on the Gulf War. Kim said of this time, “And what was ironic about that was, I totally messed up the story that won. It was ill-conceived and horribly executed. I was disintegrating, so I rushed to the editing room and pushed myself to make something good out of it despite my mistakes … and that piece earned an award.”

Kim is listed as a speaker on the Celebrity Mental Health Speakers website. One review says, “She speaks from the heart and her honest and forthcoming witness about her personal life is gripping. Her amazing story and easy manner will captivate the audience.”

3. Kim Hume Became a Born Again Christian at 26

Brit Hume reflects: Fox News Channel's 20th anniversaryVeteran Fox News host looks back on his years at Fox News and the once-fledgling network's impact and evolution 2016-10-08T01:29:33.000Z

According to a piece on Billy Graham’s website, shortly after winning her battle with sobriety, Kim became a born again Christian. Kim is quoted on the website as saying, “I asked God to please kill me. I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore, and I don’t see any way out, and would You just please, please, please take me?’ And the message that I got back was, ‘No.’”

Kim maintains a biblically based blog, Vine and Branch. In the bio section for that blog, Kim writes, “I started studying the Holy Bible when I retired. In 2019 I read the Bible from cover to cover for the 10th time. I find it a remarkable intellectual journey and I find I am moved to share my journey again in 2020.”

While Hume has said that he began to accept Jesus Christ into his life when his son took his own life in 1998.

4. The Hume Family Divides Their Time Between Virginia & Florida

Megyn Kelly Shares How She Overcame Those Brit Hume Affair Rumors | Access HollywoodMegyn Kelly had only been at Fox News for a couple of years when rumors began circulating of an affair between her and mentor Brit Hume. What lesson did Brit give Megyn to help her brush off the chatter? Plus, Megyn reveals how she found the secret to making lasting female friendships. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessHollywood.com/ Get More Access Hollywood: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccessHollywood Twitter: https://twitter.com/accesshollywood Instagram: http://instagram.com/accesshollywood Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access Hollywood: "Access Hollywood" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access Hollywood" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. Megyn Kelly Shares How She Overcame Those Brit Hume Affair Rumors | Access Hollywood https://youtu.be/eUj_XGFHST8 Access Hollywood https://www.youtube.com/user/AccessHollywood 2016-11-18T00:49:50.000Z

According to numerous profiles on the couple, the Humes divide their time between Virginia and Boca Raton, Florida. Kim told the Boca Beacon in 2017 that she spends the majority of her time playing golf, attending yoga and pilates classes, as well as doing Bible study. Kim said, “I knit golf club headcovers for the Woman’s Club and they sell them at their silent auction fundraiser gala every year. Learning about the Bible is a fascinating journey for me. It’s where we get our morals and ideals.”

In Virginia, Hume sits on the board of a Christian youth home. When Kim retired in 2007, Brit Hume was quoted as saying that his wife was now “leading the greatest life I’ve ever seen.” Hume retired a year later, in 2008, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and to attend Bible study on a more regular basis.

In October 2012, Hume told CBN about what Bible study meant to the couple saying, “Every day, I get up in the morning, and I walk out to get a cup of coffee, and my wife is always up ahead of me, and she’s reading the Bible. She goes through it every year. I’ve gone through it all together myself, once. And I feel like I’m sort of lapped in my walk every day by my great wife, but I’m in there pitching, and I just now came from a Bible study that a group of us do every other Monday.”

5. In March 2020, Hume’s Internet Habits Became a Viral Sensation

3/ Before this amazing Brit Hume tweet gets deleted, we really need to figure out a way to get #SexyVixenVinyl trending pic.twitter.com/1odqdGOCSJ — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 3, 2020

On March 3, Brit Hume’s internet searching habits became a viral sensation. As he posted a screenshot of Super Tuesday related betting odds, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that one of the open tabs on his page was for, “Sexy Vixen Vinyl,” a lingerie website.

