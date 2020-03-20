Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus: ‘I’m Exhausted’

Colton Underwood tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in an Instagram post on March 20. Underwood, a former Bachelor, is staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family’s house for the time being. Randolph has later said in a subsequent Instagram story that she and her family are “making sure to take very good care of ourselves,” and that none of them have tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram post (seen below), Underwood confirmed his positive diagnosis, noting that his experience has been tough, and that he has trouble climbing a flight of stairs without becoming short of breath.

He wrote in part,

“I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Underwood Confirms Test Results, Shares the Symptoms He’s Experiencing

In his video announcement, Underwood pointed out how many people tend to think that the coronavirus can’t affect people who are younger or considered healthy. “I’m 28,” Underwood said, “I consider myself to be pretty healthy. I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago.”

He continued, “It’s been kicking my a**, just to put it pretty bluntly. The main thing is I can’t walk up a flight of stairs without feeling out of breath, I can’t go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

Underwood said he wasn’t sharing the severity of his symptoms with the goal of getting others to panic, but to encourage other younger people to take social distancing and other precautionary measures seriously. “Do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another,” he said, before confirming that he was spending his quarantine at Randolph’s family house in California.

“I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home,” he said.

Randolph subsequently posted about the news to her Instagram story, saying, “We’re here with my family. We’ve been doing social distancing and quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can’t leave the house. But we’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going.” Randolph noted that her brother had been experiencing chest pains, noting, “I don’t know if that’s part of it or what.”

