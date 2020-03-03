Live Virginia Democratic Primary Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

The Virginia Democratic primary is one of 14 state contests taking place on Super Tuesday. In addition to the 14 state primaries going on tonight, the American Samoa caucus will also take place. The Virginia primary is an open primary, which means that any registered voters are able to vote even if they’re not registered with the party. There are now much fewer candidates in the race than a few days ago for the South Carolina primary, with Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer all suspending their campaigns. Buttigieg and Klobuchar both endorsed Joe Biden. Super Tuesday will also be the first time that Mike Bloomberg will be appearing on the ballot.

Heavy will be sharing live results of the Virginia primary as the votes come in as well as key updates about what’s happening in the state on Super Tuesday. The polls will be closing at 7 p.m. Eastern and results are expected to start coming in within the hour.

In the first part of the article, you’ll see the live results and an overall live delegate tracker. In the second part, you’ll see news and live updates about the election throughout the night. A full run-down of how the Virginia primary works is at the bottom of the article.

Democratic Primary Results – Updated Live

Below is a live results table showing the votes and percentages for each candidate as well as a map of results by county.

Below are some live updates about what’s happening in the Virginia primary today. The polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern and results are expected to start coming in within an hour.

5:30 p.m. Eastern: FiveThirtyEight contributor Geoffrey Skelley reports that preliminary exit polls for Virginia show that 47% of voters decided who they would vote for either today or in the last few days, which could turn out in Biden’s favor since he has recently surged in that state.

4:30 p.m. Eastern: Virginia election officials have said that there have been no significant issues at the polls so far.

No significant issues at polls so far, Virginia election officials say https://t.co/gtPtf3G1ps via @rtdnews — Mel Leonor (@MelLeonor_) March 3, 2020

Polling Updates

The last few polls for Virginia has Biden leading the candidates, as reported by 538. A March 1-2 poll by Swayable has Biden at 36%, Sanders and Bloomberg both at 20% and Warren at 11%. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still in the race, is at 0%. An AtlasIntel poll from March 1-2 shows Biden leading with 42%, Sanders at 28%, Bloomberg at 11%, Warren at 10% and Gabbard at 1%.

According to an interview between Caitlin Jewett, a Virginia Tech political science professor who studies primaries, and WDBJ7 out of Virginia, the Democratic nomination will eventually become a battle between two candidates: most likely Bernie Sanders will be the progressive choice and voters will choose a more moderate choice to go against him. Jewett said: “It’s likely that Super Tuesday voters, Virginians included, will help decide who is the moderate frontrunner and whether we can get this race down to a two candidate race or not.”

How the Virginia Primary Works

The Virginia Democratic primary is open, which means that any registered voters can vote even if they’re not registered with a party. Virginia has 124 delegates to award; 99 delegates are pledged delegates and 25 unpledged party leaders and elected officials (PLEOs), which are essentially super delegates. The delegates are awarded proportionally, so it’s not a “winner-take-all” model. Candidates have to meet the 15% threshold to get delegates.

As per The Green Papers, the 99 pledged delegates will be awarded proportionally as follows: 65 district delegates will be given proportionally as per the primary results in each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. The other 34 delegates will be pledged to candidates based on the statewide results of the primary: 21 will be at-large pledged delegates and 13 will be pledged PLEOs.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) will be taking place July 13-16. According to the Ballotpedia breakdown, there will be 4,750 delegates, 3,979 of whom will be pledged and 771 will be automatic delegates, known as superdelegates. The important number for the DNC is 1,991 — a candidate has to get support from a majority of pledged delegates on the first ballot to win the nomination. Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot. If no candidate wins a majority of the pledged delegates, it’s a contested convention and a second ballot takes place which includes all delegates, including superdelegates. At that point, a candidate will need to get a majority of all delegates to win, so more than 2,375 votes.

