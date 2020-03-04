Live Super Tuesday Delegate Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Today is Super Tuesday, where 1,344 pledged delegates are at stake and we might get a much better idea of who is leading the path to the Democratic nomination by the time the night is over. After Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both recently dropped out of the running, the field has narrowed significantly. The main contenders on the ballots now are Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Heavy has partnered with Decision Desks to bring live results from Super Tuesday tonight from every state. Polls will begin closing at 7 p.m. Eastern, with the last polls closing in California at 8 p.m. Pacific.

In the first section, you’ll see the live results along with a live delegate tracker. In the second section, you’ll see news about the election, updated throughout the night.

Democratic Primary Results & Delegates – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of Super Tuesday as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below. Below is a map of the live Super Tuesday results. Scroll through the map to see the results for each state.

Live Delegate Results, Including Buttigieg’s & Klobuchar’s Delegates

A delegate tracker is below. This tracker currently shows the delegates from all the elections so far, but it will be updated to include Super Tuesday results as they are known.

So far, Decision Desk has made the following calls. Remember, delegates are awarded proportionally.

Virginia goes to Joe Biden

Vermont goes to Bernie Sanders

The American Samoan caucus is going to Bloomberg (per ABC)

North Carolina goes to Joe Biden

The DNC released a memo the night before Super Tuesday explaining what happens to Buttieigeg’s and Klobuchar’s delegates now that they dropped out of the race. The DNC said in its released rules: “it should be noted that pledged delegates to the Democratic Convention are not legally ‘bound’ to vote for the candidate for whom they were elected. Rather, they are ‘pledged in all good conscience [to] reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.’ [Rule 12.J] Under Democratic rules, delegates are always able to vote for their candidate of choice. Because presidential campaigns have the right to review and approve delegate candidates prior to their selection, delegates generally do remain committed to vote for their preferred candidate as long as their candidate is still viable. In cases where a candidate asks his/her delegates to support another candidate, or where a candidate who has accrued delegates drops out — it is the delegate’s prerogative to either follow the candidate’s request or to vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Live Updates & Details

We will include live updates from throughout the night as the evening progresses.

7:46 p.m. Eastern: Here’s a look at a Joe Biden watch party after the results were announced.

Looks like they are celebrating with Domino's at GoodRoad CiderWorks tonight https://t.co/WDbFFKkdNw — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 4, 2020

7:41 p.m. Eastern: Decision Desk called the North Carolina primary for Joe Biden.

7:38 p.m. Eastern: Mike Bloomberg is projected to win the American Samoan caucus.

Mike Bloomberg wins American Samoan caucus, ABC News reports: https://t.co/Q0wJiw98Yh — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) March 4, 2020

7:34 p.m. Eastern: Decision Desk notes that North Carolina is leaning Biden, and ABC is projecting a win for Biden based on exit polls.

7:29 p.m. Eastern: As long as you’re in line when the polls close, you should be able to vote no matter how long the line is.

Reminder: as long as you're in line to vote by the time the polls close, no matter how long, you get to vote. It could be a mile long, but if you're willing to wait, they have to let you vote. Problems? Call 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) — non-partisan hotline to help.#SuperTuesday https://t.co/ESjMmBDNry — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 3, 2020

7:26 p.m. Eastern: Some locations, like Texas State, were reporting lines as long as two hours.

Long wait times at Texas State even with 12 days of early voting and an Election Day site, which followed a student voting rights fight in 2018: https://t.co/VICJOaetAR

https://t.co/nXY7GS4RKd — Alexa Ura (@alexazura) March 3, 2020

7:05 p.m. Eastern: Decision Desk has called Virginia for Joe Biden. NBC and CNN have both called Vermont for Bernie Sanders. Virginia has 99 delegates and Vermont has 16. These are divided proportionally.

6:04 p.m. Eastern: A Nashville judge ruled that Davidson County polls will stay open until 8 p.m. and five other supersites will stay open until 10 p.m. because of the devastating tornado the night before.

BREAKING: After deadly tornadoes, a Nashville Judge has ruled all polls will remain open in Davidson County until 8 p.m. Five voting supersites will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight; this comes after the TN Democratic Party filed a lawsuit to extend hours – NC5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2020

Tuesday afternoon: Robocalls were made in Texas that shared misinformation about the primary.

Our office has received reports of robocalls stating misinformation about today’s primary election. To be clear, all eligible voters should vote today. Look to @VoteTexas as your source for accurate election information. #TrustedInfo2020 — Texas Secretary of State (@TXsecofstate) March 3, 2020

Monday night: Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg all endorsed Joe Biden the night before Super Tuesday. O’Rourke’s endorsement might move some Texas votes, since he was a longtime Congressman who recently ran against Ted Cruz for Senate in Texas.

Poll Times & Delegates

Here are the times the polls close in each state. The local time is listed first.

Alabama: 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern – 52 delegates

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. Central / 8:30 p.m. Eastern – 31 delegates

California: 8 p.m. Pacific (10 p.m. Central/11 p.m. Eastern) – 415 delegates

Colorado: 7 p.m. Mountain (8 p.m. Central / 9 p.m. Eastern) – 67 delegates

Maine: 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central – 24 delegates

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central – 91 delegates

Minnesota: 8 p.m. Central / 9 p.m. Eastern – 75 delegates

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. Eastern / 6:30 p.m. Central – 110 delegates

Oklahoma: 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern – 37 delegates

Tennessee: 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central – 64 delegates

Texas: 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern – 228 delegates

Utah: 8 p.m. Mountain (9 p.m. Central / 10 p.m. Eastern) – 29 delegates

Vermont: 7 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Central – 16 delegates

Virginia: 7 p.m. Eastern / 6 p .m. Central – 99 delegates

