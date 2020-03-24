Where Was Dr. Fauci? Chris Cuomo Says ‘Telling Truth About Trump’ Is Dangerous

Where is Dr. Fauci? CNN’s Chris Cuomo is worried that infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was missing from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conferences.

Cuomo, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, argued on his show, Cuomo Prime Time, that Dr. Fauci has been a constant, reliable figure during this unprecedented time. “He gives conscience and comfort and fact to this country, and uniquely so,” the host said on Monday’s show. “He’s become like America’s grandpa.”

Trump Is Reportedly Losing Patience With Fauci

As noted by the New York Times, Trump is “starting to lose patience” with Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, because he contradicted reports from the White House. Though experts have maintained that people should remain isolated for weeks, Trump on Monday said he wants to get the economy up and running as fast as possible. The White House said Fauci’s absence wasn’t unusual because they have been rotating people during each press conference.

Cuomo, however, had a different theory. “Do you know what’s more dangerous than COVID?” Cuomo asked. ”Telling the truth about Trump as a member of the executive branch. No one survives that. Why put Fauci in a position of having to admit that Trump is wrong or lying when we already know that to be the case?”

Cuomo emphasized the importance of having Fauci speaking at the coronavirus briefings. “I don’t see how we get through this any better or faster without Tony Fauci present and upfront,” he added.

Fauci Wants The Speculation To Stop

When asked if there’s a rift between himself and the president, Fauci said on Washington D.C.-based radio show “Mornings on the Mall” that type of rhetoric wasn’t helpful.

“That is really unfortunate. I would wish that that would stop,” Fauci said, as noted by The Hill. “Because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences. At the core, there are not differences.”

“The president has listened to what I have said and others on the task force,” he added. “He’s never countered or overridden me. The idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful.

The doctor emphasized it’s important to stop speculating about a potential rift between himself and the president. “I wish that would stop,” Fauci reiterated. “I wish we would look ahead to the challenge have to get over this thing.”

Cuomo’s speculation isn’t completely unfounded. Fauci noted during an interview with Science magazine that he’s been helping the White House be informed about the coronavirus as much as possible, but there’s only so much he can do once Trump is speaking at the podium. “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down,” Fauci said.

On March 20, Fauci put his hand over his face after Trump answered a reporter’s question by saying, “You know what I’d like to do? I’d like him to go back to the State Department, or as they call it, the Deep State department if you don’t mind, I’d like him to go back and do his job.”

Fauci missing from the press conferences has caused some people to panic online. “Where is Dr. Fauci?” started to trending on social media after he was missing from press briefings on March 18, and again on March 19.

