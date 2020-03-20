WATCH: Dr. Fauci’s Facial Reaction to Trump’s ‘Petty’ Joke Goes Viral

During today’s White House press briefing to address the coronavirus pandemic, when Donald Trump answered a reporter’s question by saying, “You know what I’d like to do? I’d like him to go back to the State Department, or as they call it, the Deep State department if you don’t mind, I’d like him to go back and do his job,” — Dr. Anthony Fauci couldn’t help but have a strong visible reaction.
While America does its best to fight the deadly coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director, has become the national voice of reason during these uncertain times. He continuously serves it straight to the American people with facts and scientific reasoning, so when Trump made a partisan joke during what should be an announcement of unity, he looked as if he wanted to hide from embarrassment.
Standing directly behind the President, Dr. Fauci had a genuine face-to-palm moment, clearly struggling with the fact that there’s only so much he can control during these White House press briefings.
Video on this moment quickly went viral on Twitter, with many people online dubbing the video to include the theme song of Larry David’s HBO comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. NBC White correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted, “The president’s apparent anger on display as he used the derogatory term “Deep State Department” and Dr. Fauci reacted by putting his hand over his face.”
Alex Blaze tweeted, “Dr. Fauci always looks like the honor student who just drew the dumbest kid in school as a lab partner.”
New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik joked, “When the [moment] is enough to make even Dr. Fauci touch his face.”
Dr. Fauci’s Recent Absences At The White House’s Daily Press Briefings Caused Panic Online
“Where is Dr. Fauci?” was a huge question being asked on social media following the press briefing on March 18, and again on March 19. Thankfully, the worst fears were not to be — Katie Miller, the Vice President’s press secretary said, “He’s at the NIH [National Institue of Health]. He asked for a day at the office instead of the White House. He joined the task force this morning via phone.”
It’s reassuring to those worried about his absence to know Dr. Fauci does not have coronavirus, as it was a theory starting to speculate on Twitter.
Way before the President announced American to be in a state of “national emergency,” and while Trump delivers false promises saying that every citizen who wants a COVID-19 test can get one — Dr. Fauci has been there to jump in and candidly speak to the nation with the facts of coronavirus.
On March 14, Dr. Fauci said of COVID-19, “Two things we are looking for. [First,] things are going to get worse before they get better,” he announced. “But [second] what’s happening now with many more tests that are going out very, very shortly. With people now very seriously taking containment and mitigation into effect, hopefully, we will be able to blunt that peak. That’s what I see in the next few weeks.”
