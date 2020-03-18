Why Wasn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci at Today’s White House Coronavirus Press Conference?

During the White House press conference briefing on Wednesday, one person was noticeably absent, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director. As one of the leading experts in the U.S. on infectious diseases, he has been a frequent presence in the media in the last few weeks due to his interviews on coronavirus.

“Where is Dr. Fauci?” was a huge question being asked on social media following the press briefing on March 18, as his words of advice during these uncertain times have become a source of comfort to the nation. Thankfully, the worst fears are not to be — Katie Miller, the Vice President’s press secretary said, “He’s at the NIH [National Institue of Health]. He asked for a day at the office instead of the White House. He joined the task force this morning via phone.”

It’s reassuring to those worried about his absence to know Dr. Fauci does not have coronavirus, as it was a theory starting to speculate on Twitter.

The one credible person is missing from this press conf. Where is Dr Fauci? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 18, 2020

WHERE IS DR FAUCI?!? I NEED FAUCI. — Lori Cline (@LCline10) March 18, 2020

Where was Dr. Fauci this morning. Makes me nervous when he’s not there. — DanePoker73 (@niklas_kocher) March 18, 2020

Way before the President announced American to be in a state of “national emergency,” and while Trump delivers false promises saying that every citizen who wants a COVID-19 test can get one — Dr. Fauci has been there to jump in and candidly speak to the nation with the facts of coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci Previously Confirmed ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse Before They Get Better’

The reason Dr. Fauci continues to be the voice of reason throughout the coronavirus pandemic is that every statement he’s made on COVID-19 and how American needs to respond accordingly has proved right and true.

On March 14, Dr. Fauci said, “With regards to the virus itself, the next few weeks for most Americans, is obviously what you’re going to see is an acceleration of cases. There’s no doubt about it because that’s how these outbreaks work.”

While it’s not an easy statement to make during these unprecedented times of self-quarantine and recommended “social distancing” which has turned America into an unrecognizable state of being in less than a week, Dr. Fauci is serving it straight.

“Two things we are looking for. [First,] things are going to get worse before they get better,” he announced. “But [second] what’s happening now with many more tests that are going out very, very shortly. With people now very seriously taking containment and mitigation into effect, hopefully, we will be able to blunt that peak. That’s what I see in the next few weeks.”

For those still doubting the success of social distancing, Dr. Fauci was able to clearly explain how this process works to the American people. As the number of those infected by COVID-19 continues to rise he said that this is normal. “They start to come up, and then they take a big spike. They peak and [then] they come down.”

“If you try and interfere — either by preventing an influx of cases from the outside like with travel bans, which we’re doing, as well as containment, and mitigation, the kinds of things of physical separation of people — what you hope to do is to get that peak [to] become a little bit of a hump.”

