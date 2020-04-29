Bitchesluvgigi Dies: Instagram Model With 300k Followers Dies Tragically

Bitchesluvgigi, the Instagram model and stripper with over 300,000 followers, has died. She was 25 years old.

Bitchesluvgigi, whose real name was Jessica Carson, passed away on the night of April 28. Carson’s death was confirmed in a post on her official subReddit page.

Carson Is Survived by Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Multiple people who were friends with Carson on her personal Facebook page have said in posts that the model died following a drug overdose. Heavy has reached out to friends of Carson for confirmation regarding her tragic cause of death. Carson is survived by a 3-year-old daughter.

Friends & Family Have Been Paying Tribute to Carson on Social Media

Carson’s sister paid a beautiful tribute to the late model writing, “My little sis my little baby! I didn’t plan on my flight coming back home to be filled with tears. I just spoke to you 3 days ago and you was so excited that I had started back rapping and you was ready to be in video… I just hate you had to go this way and many people knew you but not MANY KNEW THE REAL YOU!!! Gigi my lil baby I love you lil sis forever and ever!!!! Damn 😭😭😭😢😢.”

A man who said that he was a close friend of Carson’s wrote on his Facebook page, “Rip to my best friend a real money getting bitch man say I been friends with her since elementary and now we Grow with kids just no you well b missed it so much I love you Jessica Carson 😢😍🙏🏾.”

Carson Took a Hiatus From Modelling in 2019, Restarting Her Career in September 2019

Rip to a Dallas Legend GiGi

Your soul and energy will be missed! pic.twitter.com/8Qoffh45vc — moe🥺 (@moe_montoya) April 29, 2020

Carson’s OnlyFans page was last active on April 19. Fans of Carson could subscribe to the service for the price of $30. Carson was based in Dallas, Texas. Carson made her last post to her Instagram page on April 23. The only description that Carson gave of herself on the bio section of her Instagram profile was, “BaldHead SmallHead🤗.”

Posts on Carson’s Instagram page show that she went on hiatus from modeling for a time in 2019. Carson announced her return with a photo and a caption that read, “Hey I’m back.”

According to Salary.com, the average salary for a stripper in Dallas, Texas, is $51,000. The website says the salary can vary between $42,000 and $63,416.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School