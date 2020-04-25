Tara Reade’s Mother Jeanette Altimus Calls Larry King: VIDEO

Jeanette Altimus, the mother of Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade, called into the Larry King show on CNN and discussed her daughter’s “problems” with a prominent senator years ago, according to a report in The Intercept. Reade confirmed on Twitter that the caller was her mother.

In an April 24, 2020 report, the Intercept reported that the new piece of evidence – the video – had “emerged buttressing the credibility of Tara Reade’s claim that she told her mother about allegations of sexual harassment and assault” relating to then U.S. Senator Biden, her boss at the time. Reade claims she told her mother, brother Collin Moulton and a friend about the allegations at the time; the latter two have confirmed that claim but Reade’s mother, Jeanette Altimus, died in 2016, the publication reported. Heavy has reached out to Moulton for comment.

In a statement to Fox News, Biden’s campaign declared Reade’s sexual assault accusation false. “Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

Reade revealed that her mother had called into the King show to discuss the situation before the Intercept tracked down the moment and subsequently confirmed to The Intercept and on Twitter that her mother’s voice is on the video.

Tara just confirmed to me that it is in fact her Mom's voice — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) April 24, 2020

Curtis Houck, managing editor of News Busters, was one of those who unearthed the video and write, “HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden.” Watch:

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

In the video, the caller, who doesn’t give her name, is identified as being from San Luis Obispo, California. “I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington,” she says. “My daughter has just left there after working for a prominent senator and could not get through with her problems at all. The only thing she could have done was go to the press and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

“She had a story to tell but out of the respect for the person she worked for she didn’t tell it?” King followed up.

“That’s true,” the caller said.

After the story broke, Reade wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for the support. Thank you to those who found the Larry King episode I told reporters about. My mother was so brave and supportive. It has been an emotional day to hear her voice again. How I wish she knew how much I appreciated her love hug your mother if you can. ❤.”

Thank you for the support.

Thank you to those who found the Larry King episode I told reporters about. My mother was so brave and supportive. It has been an emotional day to hear her voice again. How I wish she knew how much I appreciated her love hug your mother if you can. ❤ pic.twitter.com/1zGlLp9vqr — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 25, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Reade Has Accused Biden of Sexually Assaulting Her in 1993, Accusations His Campaign Denies

Reade, a California freelance writer, is accusing Democratic presidential candidate Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked as Biden staffer.

On Twitter, Reade defines herself as, “Former intern for Leon Panetta, Frmer Senate aide for Biden, Survivor, Domestic Violence Advocate, Animal Rights, Actress, Writer. Poet.” Her full name is Alexandra Tara Reade. A 2019 story in the Union newspaper in California reported that “employment documents provided by Reade show that she worked in Biden’s office from December 1992 to August 1993.”

Last spring, Biden issued a blanket denial, saying he believes he has never acted inappropriately with women. At that time, Reade had publicly come forward alleging inappropriate touching by Biden but did not make sexual assault accusations then. Heavy.com has also reached out to Biden’s press office for comment on Reade’s new accusations of alleged sexual assault, which she made in a podcast in March 2020, and we will update the story if reaction is received. The Intercept has reported that Reade “first supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren and then Sen. Bernie Sanders.” She has urged people to vote for Sanders on her Twitter page.

She has also made it clear that she disagrees with Biden on policy questions. Reade has now filed a criminal complaint with authorities, according to Business Insider. The Associated Press says that complaint alleges she “was the victim of a sexual assault by an unnamed person in 1993.”

Podcast host Katie Halper posted Reade’s interview on Soundcloud, writing on Twitter, “This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It’s a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo.” On Twitter, Halper defines herself as “co-host of @rollingstone’s Useful Idiots podcast with Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi. Host of the Katie Halper Show podcast.”

In an excerpt from the podcast, Halper said there was “more to her story” than Reade had shared before publicly. In spring 2019, Reade considered telling her full story, says Halper, “but she was doxed and smeared as a Russian agent. There are now witnesses to the story…her brother and close friend recall her telling them about the incident at the time,” said Halper.

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It's a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

During the interview, Reade alleged the following about Biden. She said that a supervisor called her into the office and said, “I want you to take this to Joe, he wants it. We want you to bring it, hurry. It was a gym bag. She called it an athletic bag. She said he was down towards the Capitol, and he’ll meet you. I went down, and I was heading down towards there. He was at first talking to someone.. and then they went away. We were in like the side, like the side area, and he just said, ‘Hey, come here Tara.'”

She continued: “I handed him the thing. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone. It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt. I wasn’t wearing stockings. It was kind of a hot day that day, and I was wearing heels…I remember I was wearing a blouse, and he just had me up against the wall. And the wall was cold. It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

She added: “I remember a couple of things. I remember him saying, first as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,’ and then him saying to me when I pulled away. He got finished doing what he was doing, and I pulled back and he said, ‘C’mon man, I heard you liked me,’ and it’s that phrase stayed with me. I kept thinking what I might have said…I can’t remember if he said I thought or heard. He implied that I had done this. For me, it was like everything shattered in that moment because I knew we were alone, it was over, right, he wasn’t trying to do anything more, but I looked up to him. He was my father’s age. He was this champion of women’s rights in my eyes. I couldn’t believe it was happening. It seemed surreal. I felt sick because when he pulled back he looked annoyed, and he said something else to me that I don’t want to say. And then he said, I must have looked shocked. He grabbed me by the shoulders… and he said, ‘You’re OK, you’re fine.’ And then he walked away.”

Halper pressed Reade on the thing she didn’t want to reveal. She then revealed that Biden allegedly said, “You’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.”

“I remember the assault itself, and then the aftermath, and the reverberating effects of that,” Reade said in another interview on the alleged incident on Rising with Krystal and Saagar on Hill TV. You can watch that interview below.

Brian and Eddie Krassenstein have tried to cast doubt on Reade’s accusations in a lengthy Medium post. You can read it here. They say she worked as a domestic violence victim advocate for a prosecutor, as co-host of a soul music radio show, and as founder of a Pet Food Pantry. They also claim that Reade “praised Joe Biden for his action in helping stop sexual assault, not just once, but on multiple occasions,” as recently as 2017. The Krassensteins are controversial; Vanity Fair reported that Twitter banned them, calling them “anti-Trump.” The article calls them “progressive political activists famous for trolling Donald Trump and his supporters.”

The Associated Press reported that Reade alleges she raised “accusations of sexual harassment, but not assault, against Biden in multiple meetings with her supervisors, including Marianne Baker, Biden’s executive assistant; Dennis Toner, Biden’s deputy chief of staff; and Ted Kaufman, the senator’s chief of staff.” Biden’s campaign gave AP a statement from Baker stating, “I never once witnessed, or heard of, or received, any reports of inappropriate conduct, period — not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone.”

AP reported that Toner and Kaufman said they couldn’t recall Reade and said her accusations were out of character for Biden. The AP reported that it “spoke to five current or former Biden staffers on Sunday, all of whom worked for him at the time of the alleged incident. None recalled such an incident or a report.” Reade told the AP she filed a written report but couldn’t produce it because she says they are with non public files at the University of Delaware.

She claimed to the AP that she told four people about the accusations at the time; two friends, her brother (who didn’t respond to a request for comment from AP) and her now deceased mother. AP talked to the two friends, and both verified that Reade had spoken to them years ago, but one said it was about sexual harassment not assault.

Reade Previously Came Forward With Other Allegations After Another Woman Accused Biden of Being Inappropriate

According to Law and Crime, Tara Reade was one of eight women who “previously accused Biden of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching in early 2019.” Former Nevada State senator Lucy Flores had come forward with her own allegations first. The New York Times reported that Flores alleged that Biden touched her inappropriately and kissed her “on the head during a Democratic campaign rally in 2014, when he was vice president.”

At that time, though, Reade did not allege that Biden sexually assaulted her. According to Law and Crime, her allegations then were that she was “objectified, inappropriately touched by Biden, and later retaliated against after complaining.” She has said she was afraid to come forward with the rest.

“I worked for the United States Senate as an aide for Joe Biden. I spoke up about his inappropriateness in 93 and last April. Part of my story, the rest is silenced, ask me,” Reade wrote on her Twitter page in March 2019. The tweet links to a Medium article she wrote, which is headlined, “POWERFUL MEN AND THE WOMEN THEY CHOOSE TO DESTROY.”

The Union, a Nevada County, California newspaper, wrote about Reade’s earlier allegations in April 2019. That article alleges that Reade claimed then that Biden “touched her several times making her feel uncomfortable. Reade said her responsibilities in the senator’s office were reduced after she refused to serve drinks at an event — what she called a desire of Biden’s because he liked her legs.”

That article does not describe the alleged sexual assault Reade is now describing; it quotes her as saying, “He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck. I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

That story also says that a friend told The Union that Reade had described the story at the time.

In a Medium article, Reade said that coming out publicly about the Biden allegations after Flores’ claims caused her a lot of harm. “Last year, my reputation was smeared again by Joe Biden’s campaign cronies on twitter and social media when the story came out on the AP wire about what he did. I lost clients in my freelance work after a reporter called me a Russian agent online. I received phone call and email threats, my website hacked. Mainstream press has still not really covered my story. I am again, still silenced,” she wrote.

On March 24, 2020, The Intercept posted a lengthy article alleging that, after Reade came forward in support of Lucy Flores, she reached out to Time’s Up, the organization created in the wake of the #metoo movement.

Intercept reported that Time’s Up said it couldn’t help Reade because Biden was a candidate for federal office and the group was worried about its non-profit status.

Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffe wrote on Twitter, “One friend, who knew Tara Reade in 1993, said in an interview Sunday that Reade told them about the alleged assault when it happened. The person advised Reade against going forward with the rest of her story out of concern for Reade’s safety.”

