TikTok User Adorrree Denies Rumor as ‘Adoree Roblox’ Girl Trends

Tiktok and Roblox user Adorrree has denied unverified Internet rumors in TikTok videos that made the term “Adoree Roblox Girl” trend online. The controversy shows how quickly unconfirmed rumors can take root on social media. Addorree denied being kidnapp ed but fueled another unverified rumor that lit up Twitter.

Adorrree’s TikTok account reads, “i am not 10 i am 13 ill be 14 any1 claimin to be me isnt my only acc is adorrree.” Many people are spelling the TikTok and Roblox user’s name Adoree or Adorree, but it’s got three “rs” on TikTok.

In the first video, which has been viewed by more than 331,000 people, Adorrree writes,

The fact that u all r blaming me that this lil girl died? I wasn’t the one who decided to think they was all bad and pull ‘ips.’ This is actually y’all’s fault and for the person who decided to think they got my ‘ip & address’ shame on u all. Take the blame for yourselves bcuz this ain’t my fault.

The TikTok user posted a series of clown emojis.

In a second video, which was viewed more than 880,000 times, Adorrree wrote,

Okay, so for the ones saying I was ‘kidnapped’ (which was u all) when was I ever kidnapped? Lol. The vid I’ve made yesterday was deleted from all the ‘bad words’ I’ve said but uhm I got a few things to tell us all. Continue assumin’ and continue the death threats. I ain’t gon’ listen to sum online ppl lmfao. No I am not kidnapped and the ip and address y’all dropped I hope yk that this ain’t my address and 4 whoever that lil girl is I feel bad 4 her lmfao. Keep assuming my age. Apparently I’m ‘nine y/o’ when I’m 13 lol but lets just pretend I’m 9 y/0 for these few months or years. 😊

Here’s what you need to know:

The Story About a Girl Is Completely Unverified

The story circulating on social media about a girl dying is completely unverified, and there’s a single article on it from a site called Lailas News International, which also says it’s unverified. The article starts by stating that a girl was found dead and then says “the truth however is NONE of these rumours is backed with an article online from authorities that show proof that there was really a 13 year old found dead in a ditch cut up.” Thus people are using an article saying there’s no proof as supposed confirmation.

According to Muckrack, Laila’s News “is one of Nigeria’s leading online entertainment news websites dedicated to breaking Nigeria and international news.” Without additional details, it’s not possible to check with authorities. A good rule of thumb when dealing with the Internet is not to trust reports without any confirmed sourcing. The story also does not use proper grammar or punctuation.

Others on social media have reported getting fake articles on the topic. One video showed screenshots about an Amber Alert in Texas, but that girl was found safe, and there’s no evidence it’s tied to any of this at all. Police accused a 21-year-old man of kidnapping in that case, according to CBS Dallas.

That did not stop people from going on Twitter and posting things like this, also without evidence, “Yeah her name was joyce u was just reading about it and apparently she did survive but i’m literally about to delete everything cause it’s so aggravating that adorrre literally said that she would continue doing this. and there’s so many people treating it like a trend Smh.” That linked to a Twitter page with no profile picture and 1 follower, also a red flag.

Adorrree has also caused controversy on Roblox, which is a gaming platform. “hey so I was on roblox and there’s some girl that are being rude to all cultures and stuff and making tik toks then laughing I will send a picture if I can and I didn’t know how else to reach y’all ;( please one of there user names is adore_adoree I think I try to send a picture,” wrote one Twitter user.

Adorrree posts about Roblox on TikTok. Many of the account’s posts consist of an animated avatar dancing and captions like this, “THAT LIL GLITCH AT THE END FR HAD TO RUIN IT SMH/#roblox #animationmocap #dance.”

On social media, people have accused Adorrree of racism.

One Twitter user summed up the rumor this way, writing, “So basically this 13 year old was being racist towards blacks and Hispanics on roblox and people were MAD MAD about it. A person had the audacity to hack her account and leak her address on the Internet.”

This has all sparked a raging debate on Twitter, with some criticizing Adorrree and some defending Adorrree, but no one offering confirmation there really is a girl who met a tragic fate. “I am NOT defending Adorree and will admit, she should be held accountable for racism. However, there is 0 proof she set any of that up. The ‘proof’ is screenshots of news articles. Not even the articles themselves though, the titles,” wrote one Twitter user.

Adorrree’s profile on Robolox reads, “Donald Trump for life.” The profile’s about me section reads,

for those who are claiming to be me isn’t. they are just making accs of me, and people are believing that the person that’s in that fake acc is me. it ain’t me my only acc is adorrree same goes to my tt my only acc on tt is adorrree. you all should be ashamed of yourselves for blaming all this on me. it ain’t my fault you all decided to drop ips and thinking it was mine. well, it ain’t you all dropped the wrong ones and got this lil girl “kidnapped”. lol, imagine believing rumors that aren’t true at all. take the blame for yourselves all this ain’t my fault even for what I’ve done it still ain’t my falt all you haters out there are fr clowns keep hating it ain’t gonna stop from what I’m doing 🤡

