Willow Sirmans: Amber Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Texas Girl

Willow Sirmans, a 14-year-old girl from Grand Saline, Texas, disappeared on May 11 and police believe she is in danger. Sirmans was initially classified as a runaway by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. An Ambert Alert was issued two days later.

Deputies say the teen may be with Austen Walker, a 21-year-old man from nearby Fruitvale, Texas. A woman named Courtney Odum was also identified as a person of interest in the case because Walker is believed to be driving a vehicle that is registered to Odum.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sirmans Was Reported Missing the Day After She Was Believed to Have Left Home With a Friend

Sirmans was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 11, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, in the 3000th block of VZ County Road 1712 in Grand Saline, Texas. Sirmans stands 3-feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and braces on her teeth. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children listed her birth date as May 3, 2006.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office explained in a news release that deputies were first alerted that Sirmans was missing on May 12. Officials said Sirman’s family initially believed she may have left home with a friend and that planned to travel to Chandler or Brownsboro. Both cities are located about 35 miles south of Grand Saline, which is a small town of about 3,000 people east of Dallas.

Sirmans was listed with the Texas Crime Information Center as a runaway at the beginning of the investigation. Deputies said the case “did not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert” initially. But now officials say Sirmans could be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Deputies Identified a Married Father, Austen Walker, as a Person of Interest

Investigators began the search by checking homes in Henderson County, which is where Chandler and Brownsboro are located, to try to find Sirmans. But she was not found at any of the addresses deputies had identities. The Van Zandt Sheriff’s department said they had an idea of who Sirmans may have left her home with but deputies could not locate those people, either.

The sheriff’s department has since identified a main person of interest: Austen Walker, 21. Deputies say he is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a noticeable scar on his right arm and tattoos on both arms.

Walker’s relationship with Sirmans is unclear. Walker got married in 2019 and lives in Fruitvale, Texas. In December 2018, Walker shared a photo of the engagement ring and wrote, “Been best friends since age 4 and now it’s a life time. She said yes. I proposed at Christmas!!!” Walker also has a 5-year-old daughter, according to his Facebook page.

A Woman Named Courtney Odum Was Listed as a Person of Interest Because Walker Is Believed to be Driving Her Vehicle

The Van Zandt Sheriff’s office says Walker is thought to be driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry. The vehicle has Texas license plate LGH 9294.

Investigators say the vehicle belongs to Courtney Odum, who officials are describing as a second person of interest. Deputies said they believe Odum may be traveling with Walker in the vehicle.

Deputies shared a photo of Odum to social media but did not elaborate on how Odum may be connected to Walker and Sirmans. According to Odum’s Facebook page, she has a baby son. Her most recent post was shared during the evening of March 12, after investigators had begun the search for Sirmans. Odum posted a meme about being a mother and wrote,”I love my son and wouldn’t trade him for the world!”

Anyone who sees Sirmans, Walker or Odum is asked to call the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office at 903-567-4133 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

