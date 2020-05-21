Armando ‘Junior’ Hernandez: Glendale Westgate Shooting Suspect Identified

Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Westgate Entertainment District shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, at 7:25 p.m. local time on Wednesday night. Shortly after arriving on the scene, the Glendale Police took the suspected shooter, identified by his mother as Armando ‘Junior’ Hernandez, into custody.

Hernandez, 20, is from Peoria, which as about four miles from Glendale. While Hernandez’s mother has identified her son as the alleged suspect involved in the shooting which left three injured victims, one in critical care, police have not yet verified this.

Here’s what you need to know about Armando “Junior” Hernandez:

1. A Video Purporting to Have Been Posted on Snapchat by the Shooter Was Shared On Social Media

A disturbing video shared on social media under the Snapchat handle Arizona Man was shared on May 20, by a man who said his name was Armando Junior Hernandez. After flashing video of a long gun, he said from the seat in his vehicle, “Hello, I’m going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020. This is to get back at mean society. So let’s get this done.”

After putting on a camo face mask, the video then shows the shooter firing off rounds off shots while entering the Westage Entertainment District. Suddenly, the video cuts to a woman lying down by the front left wheel of her car, possibly injured, and the shooter said, “Society is bull****.”

The woman pleads in response, “I have nothing to do with that!” and “You already shot me, dude!”

Police have not confirmed the authenticity of the video. A screen recording of the footage was shared on Twitter by a user who follows the man purporting to be the gunman.

2. Hernandez Was Taken Into Custody Alive

At least 2 injured at Westgate complex by a shooter w/ some kind of rifle. A suspect is in custody. Witness Juan Lopez describes to me what he saw. #12News pic.twitter.com/fgoeVVbCh6 — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) May 21, 2020



During the first press briefing following the shooting, Glendale Police said that they were able to arrest the alleged suspect inside the Westgate area and have him into custody for questioning.

A witness, Juan Lopez, told 12 News reporter Joe Dana that he saw a short guy walking with a rifle in the middle of Westgate. “He let two shots off and then he was walking, and then when he hit the corner, he just started running.”

Lopez added that it was hard to tell if the suspect was looking for more people to shoot while he ran away.

3. Hernandez’s Motive for the Shooting Remains Unknown



While police have not yet officially identified Hernandez as the suspect, his mother told 12 News reporter Mitch Carr, “I have no idea why he did this.”

His mother said the graduated from Raymond Kellis High School which is located in Glendale.

4.Senator Martin Quezada Witnessed the Westgate Shooting In Person



Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada was at the Westgate Entertainment District, which is one of the Valley’s most popular destinations, at the time of the incident. The Arizona senator tweeted, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Quezada has served in the state senate representing District 29 since 2015 and previously worked five years as a research analyst and policy advisor to the Democratic caucus in the Arizona State Senate. He said in a second tweet on Wednesday night, “I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

5. Video from the Westgate Entertainment District Shows People Running In Fear [WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE]

Live footage of the Westgate shooting. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ndAmoAE0LE — SAVE LIVES ➡️ UBI NOW 😷 (@InsideASCIF) May 21, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter from outside the mall area, numerous rounds of gunfire can be heard going off in the background. A Westgate Mall employee working at the time of the shooting described the situation on Twitter. She said, “I’m here at work with a coworker hiding in the back of our studio. If anyone sees anything going on in the news PLEASE let me know! Hoping to get through all of this.”

The Westgate Entertainment District was bought by GoDaddy founder Bob Parson in 2018. Amber Liptai, a spokeswoman for Parsons’ parent company BIG YAM, released the following statement to USA Today: “We are deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Westgate will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and in-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants, and residents.”

