WATCH: Brevard County, Florida Sheriff Outs Alleged Nuisance House in Viral Video

Brevard County, Florida Sheriff Wayne Ivey and his deputies have had enough of an alleged nuisance house in Port St. John, and he let its residents know through a viral Facebook Live video that has been viewed by millions.

In the video, which you can view below, the tough-talking sheriff warned the home’s residents that they’d be working on his “chain gang” if they didn’t clean up their acts. The video, which was posted to the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page on Monday, May 18, 2020, has been viewed more than 12 million times. Positive comments flooded the department’s page.

People left more than 62,000 comments on the video. “Way to go!!! Love our Sheriff and BCSO!” wrote one person. “We need a few in my neighborhood shamed!! I’d love to see your HIT list come our way and weekly episodes!! Proud to live in Brevard.”

Comments flooded in from all over the country. “I am a retired officer out of New England and let me tell you…. I would love an opportunity to work under this Sheriffs command… My kind of BOSS!” wrote one man.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Wayne Ivey “is a thirty-nine year Law Enforcement veteran. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy 237th Session and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Supervision and Management from Daytona State College. His background in law enforcement includes Management, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics, Patrol Services, Public Integrity Investigations, and Corrections.”

He was first elected in 2012. Before his election as sheriff, Ivey “served the citizens of the State of Florida as the Resident Agent-in-Charge for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” the bio says. “As a member of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sheriff Ivey developed numerous programs that were not only nationally recognized for their innovation, but were identified as national models to investigate crime.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff Says His Department Has Responded to the House Almost 100 Times in a Year

The house is visible behind the sheriff and his officers in the video. “This afternoon, I’m standing in front of a house… in Port St. John that has become a complete nuisance to its neighborhood and our agency,” he started out the video. “This house and the overwhelming majority of the people in it are a constant disruption and a pain in the butt to their neighbors, the children in this area and, to be honest, your taxpayer dollars as our agency has now responded to almost 100 calls for service at this address in the past 12 months. Now, think about that for a minute.”

He continued: “Almost 100 times, our deputies and team members have had to respond to this address for various complaints that have taken them away from being able to protect the remainder of this community just because the majority of the people who live or frequent this address can’t obey the law. Now, the calls to this house have been for drugs, a drug overdose where Narcan had to be deployed, fights, stolen vehicles, needles thrown over the fence in the neighbor’s yard, disturbances and so on.”

He then gave some statistics, saying, “In fact, 31 disturbances that we have had to respond to. In addition, our team has made multiple arrests at this address as well as arrests of various subjects that were leaving the residence and so forth. In fact, just yesterday we arrested two scumbags who had just left this house, who were both violent felons, one of which had broken into a house through a doggy door where a 10 year old was sitting in the house playing.”

The sheriff alleged:

The people in this house are dealing in drugs, using drugs, and abusing drugs and stealing other people’s stuff to finance their crimes, and it needs to stop. Enough is enough. The neighbors in this area are in such distress they won’t even let their kids go out to play for fear they will encounter one of these knuckleheads or one of the needles they’ve left behind. Now I’ve never been shy about telling people we target criminals since they target our citizens, so since the majority of the occupants of this residence can not obey the law, this is what we are going to do. You and your house have now officially made my hit list, high intensity target, that’s right, you inside the house, and you know exactly who I’m talking about, are constantly begging to go to jail so, congratulations, you are now on the sheriff’s hit list and, as such, if you can’t obey the law, you will very soon find yourself living at a different address – the Brevard County jail. In fact, let me be very clear. If you’re even thinking about visiting this house, you might want to rethink your visit because if you show up at this house with the thought of committing a crime, there is a relatively good chance you will find yourself a target of this agency, and you will find yourself on the way to jail or perhaps blue lights in your rear view mirror. In Brevard County, our citizens are our partners. In this area, the neighbors impacted by this nuisance have taken upon themselves to install surveillance cameras that point directly at this house in an effort to protect themselves against the disgusting behavior that goes on here. So keep in mind that every single person that comes to this residence and their actions are under surveillance and the neighbors are very kind about sharing the videos with us every day.

The sheriff introduced a commander he said would be the “point person on this project and that’s exactly what this is; a pet project that is targeting those who commit crimes at this address. I can assure you that the commander and his team would like nothing better than to put bad people in jail that are at this residence causing problems for their neighbors.”

He concluded: “Starting right now, the house…is on his hit lit as well.” He said he was “sick and tired of you causing your neighbors to live in constant fear for themselves and their children. Now grow up and start being a productive member of society because if you can’t, you will be working on my chain gang very soon, and we will have no remorse in locking you and your little dope dealing friends right up. Keep it up and see what it gets you because the neighbors are tired of you, I’m tired of you… and you can rest assured our deputies are tired of you.”

