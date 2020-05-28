Minneapolis Pawn Shop Owner Shot & Killed Suspected Looter: Report

The owner of Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, a pawn shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shot and killed a suspected looter, according to a reporter for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The report comes as unrest grows in the streets of Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, and a viral video that showed a police officer restraining Floyd with a knee to his neck despite bystanders’ pleas that Floyd was in distress.

Floyd, who repeatedly says in the video that he couldn’t breathe, died a short time later. Four officers at the scene were fired, but it didn’t quell the unrest, which grew throughout the night of May 27, 2020.

In a press conference, John Elder, the public information officer for Minneapolis police, said that a body was found outside the pawn shop around 9:25 p.m. There was a report of a possible stabbing victim. They located an adult male in grave condition lying down on the sidewalk. Officers immediately began first aid, to include CPR. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and assisted. Paramedics got through the crowd, and transported the adult male to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The wound was later determined to be a gunshot wound. “At this time, the scene is just finishing being processed by our crime lab and our homicide investigators,” he said. The nature and cause of death will be released later, along with the identity of the victim.

One person is in custody at this time. The facts of what led up to the shooting are still being sorted out. Two officers arrived and one performed CPR immediately. “This was close to the area of the protests,” said Elder.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist at the scene. “He was lying out on the sidewalk,” Elder said, calling it a “homicide.” You can watch the police press conference here. It occurred around midnight.

A reporter asked Elder if it was true that “the victim was someone who was looting the Cadillac Pawn shop and the store owner was racing in and took action” and Elder responded, “That is one of the theories we’re looking into.”

He said that police are investigating multiple theories about what happened to the man. “The body was found outside” and there are “a couple of different scenarios that what may have happened. That’s being investigated,” he said. “We want to make sure that we do in fact have all of the facts moving forward. We don’t want to cast aspersions on somebody if in fact they weren’t doing anything wrong.” He declined to spell out the different theories.

According to the police commander, “The castle doctrine says if you’re in your home you have a right to stand your ground. It’s my understanding you do have a duty to retreat. Your business is not the same” as your home.

In this strip, no business is spared. Nearly every window smashed. I’ve seen cars packed to the brim with looted goods. Store security alarming won’t stop chirping. pic.twitter.com/qRcX6c5ky9 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Star-Tribune reporter Libor Jany wrote on his Twitter page, “Police are investigating a homicide. They say the owner of a nearby pawn shop shot and killed a person suspected of looting his building.” He added, “It reportedly happened at Cadillac Pawn. Still awaiting details. This, from a source within the department.” According to LinkedIn, the owner of Cadillac Pawn is a man named John Rieple. Police have not confirmed, however, whether he is the man involved in the alleged shooting.

Police are investigating a homicide. They say the owner of a nearby pawn shop shot and killed a person suspected of looting his building. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

A very graphic video circulated on social media that appears to show the aftermath outside Cadillac Pawn. Be forewarned that it contains disturbing and graphic images, as you can see a person’s body lying on the sidewalk. Some reports claimed that two people were shot at the pawn store, but this has not been confirmed. Police have not formally confirmed what happened at Cadillac Pawn in any respect.

Here’s a longer version of the video.

People also wrote about the Cadillac Pawn incident on social media.

They set auto zone on fire . . Somebody just got killed in front of Cadillac pawn . . Target is in flames . PRAY FOR THE CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mellyp (@MellyBaggYo_) May 28, 2020

It was a night of growing turmoil in Minneapolis. A Target store was looted, and an Autozone store set ablaze.

What started out as vigils quickly turned more chaotic in the streets. People were throwing Molotov cocktails, and police were using tear gas, according to live CNN reports. Flash bangs could be heard during the live broadcast. The scenes were starting to resemble the protests of a few years ago in Ferguson, Missouri and other U.S. cities after controversial police-related deaths.

KTSP reported that looters left the Target store “with televisions, rugs and other items.”

Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

There was also looting reported at a “tobacco store, a Dollar Tree and a liquor store. Additionally, Cub Foods and an AutoZone is being looted as well,” the television station reported.

Breaking: A video shows the scene inside a looted Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, where riots are taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6461s2CBBu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020

See a livestream news report from Minneapolis here:

The Minneapolis police chief quickly fired Officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers at the scene, but that action hasn’t quelled the growing unrest. Police use of force experts have criticized the restraint used against Floyd.

Smoke billowing off of Autozone. This is now (if it wasn’t before) a legit riot #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/eM4XWPHNMU — Brandon Long (King of Westeros) (@BLongStPaul) May 28, 2020

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng were the other three officers present, according to the city.

Floyd’s sister, Vanita Williams-Dabney, wrote on Facebook, “My bro was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day . . . R I.P. bro we will get Justice for u . . . gone2soon . . .loveU4life.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Video & Photos Showed an Autozone on Fire & a Target Being Looted

Rioters in Minneapolis set fire to an Autozone

pic.twitter.com/Vqr72fcjxk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020

People tweeted about the Autozone.

Everyone's running back from the Autozone because they're now afraid the building that's been set on fire's going to blow up. #MinneapolisRiots — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) May 28, 2020

watching an autozone burn in the age of covid — Communist Paul Harrell (@deadassscontras) May 28, 2020

This is going to escalate horribly – sounds like a big fire at AutoZone, FD is saying they can't go in with a riot happening, and the PD observer is saying the the fire is big enough that they can't control it without the FD. — Marisa Brandt (@marisabrandt) May 28, 2020

The Minneapolis mayor tweeted that “four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the four officers “former employees” in a news conference.

The FBI has joined in the investigation.

Target is being looted in Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/3S8DIlFX3i — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Videos showed a Target and other stores being looted.

Breaking: A video shows the scene inside a looted Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, where riots are taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6461s2CBBu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020

The viral video that started it all was a 10-minute video that was posted to Facebook by a bystander. It paints an extremely troubling scene of what happened to Floyd.

“Please, I can’t breathe. Please man. Please,” Floyd says, his voice anguished.

The officer, now identified as Chauvin, has his knee on the man’s neck against a squad car, as Floyd continues saying he can’t breathe. There is a second officer standing nearby at the scene and a third next to Chauvin, and bystanders grow increasingly distressed in the video at what they are watching.

“Why you got him down, man. Let him breathe at least, man,” says one bystander to the officers.

Minnehaha Liquor, Target and Autozone all being looted. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/1YtuKDhCyD — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

Floyd repeats again, several times, “I can’t breathe.” He added, “I can’t move. … My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. Please, please.”

“His nose is bleeding, c’mon now,” says a passerby. “You’ve got your knee on his neck,” says another bystander.

“How long you’ll gotta hold him down?” says a woman. “You can put him in a car,” says a man.

“That’s bullsh*t bro. … you’re f*cking stopping his breathing,” says a bystander.

People challenged the officer to just put the man in a car. The bystanders call the officer a “bum” and claim he’s stopping Floyd’s breathing.

Partway through the video, Floyd stops talking, but the officer keeps his knee on Floyd’s neck, the video shows.

“He’s not responsive right now,” challenges a bystander.

VideoVideo related to minneapolis pawn shop owner shot & killed suspected looter: report 2020-05-28T00:37:55-04:00

“Check his pulse,” demands a man.

The second officer, named as Tou Thao, sometimes interacts with the passerby. “Check his pulse. The man ain’t move yet, bro,” demands a bystander.

“He’s not f*cking moving. Get off of his f*cking neck,” the man yells. “Are you serious? Are you serious?”

“He’s black. They don’t care,” says a woman.

Paramedics eventually show up with a gurney after Floyd has gone silent for some time.

“The fact you guys aren’t checking his pulse and doing compression if he needs help?” says an upset woman.

“You just really killed that man, bro,” says a man to Chauvin, who appears unemotional and impassive throughout the video.

READ NEXT: Officer Derek Chauvin