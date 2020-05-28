John Rieple: Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry Owner Booked on Murder Accusation

John Rieple, the owner of Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been booked on a murder accusation after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound on a sidewalk near his business, according to Hennepin County jail records.

The shooting came amidst a night of major unrest in Minneapolis following the earlier death of George Floyd after a police officer restrained Floyd with a knee pressed to his neck. Anger over Floyd’s death spilled into the streets, as people looted and torched businesses. Videos showed heavy looting at Rieple’s store. A graphic video, which you can watch later in this article, shows the shooting aftermath outside Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, but be aware that it’s very disturbing. In that video, bystanders claim someone was “shooting from the pawn shop,” which police haven’t confirmed.

Rieple’s arrest came after Libor Jany, a journalist for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, reported, via a police source, that Rieple had shot and killed a suspected looter at his business. Police confirmed in their first press conference on the shooting that they were investigating the theory that the owner of the Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry store shot a suspected looter, but they said they were also investigating other theories they wouldn’t describe. Police spokesman John Elder confirmed at midnight that one person was in custody and one person was dead but named neither.

Elder also said that he believes Minnesota’s “duty to retreat” law means a businessowner doesn’t have a right to defend their property with lethal force because it’s not their home. You can read more about the duty to retreat law here.

Records obtained by Heavy show that John Richard Rieple, 59, of Galesville, Wisconsin, is being held in the Hennepin County Jail. Heavy confirmed through corporate records and social media that he owns Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, which videos show was looted during the night of May 27. The jail records show he was booked on a “murder” accusation at 1:56 a.m. on May 28 after being arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department. The reason given for his arrest was listed as “probable cause.” He’s being held without bail. Prosecutors would make the determination on whether he will face criminal prosecution, however.

The unrest sparked after a viral video showed a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, restraining Floyd with a knee to his neck despite bystanders’ repeated pleas that Floyd was in distress. Floyd, who repeatedly says in the video that he couldn’t breathe, died a short time later. Four officers were fired, but it didn’t quell the unrest, which grew throughout the night of May 27, 2020.

Rieple identifies himself as the store’s owner on LinkedIn. Heavy reached out to Rieple’s relative, who also works at the store, for comment and will add comment into this story if it’s received.

1. The Police Spokesman Said the Man Was Found Shot & in Grave Condition on the Sidewalk Near Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry

In the first police press conference, Elder, the public information officer for Minneapolis police, said that a body was found outside the pawn shop around 9:25 p.m. There was a report of a possible stabbing victim. Police then located an adult male in grave condition lying on the sidewalk. Officers immediately began first aid, to include CPR.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and assisted. Paramedics got through the crowd, and transported the adult male to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The wound was later determined to be a gunshot wound. “At this time, the scene is just finishing being processed by our crime lab and our homicide investigators,” he said. The nature and cause of death will be released later, along with the identity of the victim.

One person, who was not identified, is in custody at this time, Elder said at midnight. The facts of what led up to the shooting are still being sorted out. Two officers arrived and one performed CPR immediately. “This was close to the area of the protests,” said Elder.

Elder called the death a “homicide.” You can watch the police press conference here. It occurred around midnight.

A reporter asked Elder if it was true that “the victim was someone who was looting the Cadillac Pawn shop and the store owner was racing in and took action” and Elder responded, “That is one of the theories we’re looking into.”

Elder responded that police are investigating multiple theories about what happened to the man. “The body was found outside” and there are “a couple of different scenarios that what may have happened. That’s being investigated,” he said. “We want to make sure that we do in fact have all of the facts moving forward. We don’t want to cast aspersions on somebody if in fact they weren’t doing anything wrong.” He declined to spell out the different theories.

Star-Tribune reporter Libor Jany cited a police source: “Police are investigating a homicide. They say the owner of a nearby pawn shop shot and killed a person suspected of looting his building.” He added, “It reportedly happened at Cadillac Pawn. Still awaiting details. This, from a source within the department.”

2. Rieple Has Roots in Wisconsin & Was Trained as a Coast Guard Certified Captain Who Once Saved People From a Houseboat Accident on the Mississippi River

Rieple’s Facebook page says he studied at Winona State University, went to Holmen High School, lives in Galesville, Wisconsin, is from Trempealeau, Wisconsin, and is married. His top post on Facebook is a commercial for the Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry store.

The pawn shop is listed under Third Financial Corporation in Minnesota corporate records with John Rieple listed as the registered agent.

The address given in the record above is for the store. The corporation was founded in 1990 and is in good standing.

He also has a registered corporation in Wisconsin called Best Dam Fishing Float, LLC. A website for that company says, “In the winter of 2010, brothers John and Tom Rieple, purchased the historic fishing float below Dresback lock and dam #7 near LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Through past years of fishing the Mississippi river we knew the location of the fishing float was an incredible fishery. However, we both realized that to bring a quality experience to our customers, the historic fishing float would need to be rebuilt.”

It continues, “Next, John and Tom went through over 100 hours each of training to become Coast Guard certified captains as well as CPR and first aid certified.”

In 2013, John Rieple helped save people when a houseboat tipped over on the Mississippi River. “John Rieple, captain of the Best Dam Fishing Float, was shuttling some customers back from his fishing boat when he noticed debris coming from the dam. He rescued five of the victims when he found them clinging to a lifeboat nearby,” WCF Courier reported, quoting Rieple as saying, “This river is a lot stronger than people think. We’re glad they’re all safe and alive.”

Rieple’s mother was born in Rhode Island and was deeply involved in schools and the Lutheran Church in Holmen, Wisconsin, according to her obituary. It says that Rieple and his wife have two children, a son and a daughter.

3. A Very Graphic Video Circulated Showing the Aftermath of the Shooting & Other Videos Showed Rieple’s Store Being Looted After His Arrest

Looter shot outside Pawn Shop at Minneapolis Protests for #GeorgeFloyd ?FAIR USE An suspected Looter was shot outside Cadillac Pawn in South Minneapolis this evening during protests for George Floyd Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry is the leading hip hop jewelry, gold, and diamond jewelry store in the Twin Cities! Located in South Minneapolis on East Lake Street! May 27, 2020 Video by: Taqueria Las Cuatro Milpas on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/taquerialas.cuatromilpas/videos/691369911693276/ #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis 2020-05-28T04:15:51Z

A very graphic video circulated on social media that appears to show the aftermath outside Cadillac Pawn. Be forewarned that it contains disturbing and graphic images, as you can see a person’s body lying on the sidewalk. Some reports claimed that two people were shot at the pawn store, but police only described one shot person.

In addition, videos circulated showing that people broke into and looted the Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry store after Rieple’s arrest.

Cadillac Pawn was completely cleaned out of merchandise after reports of the owner shooting a looter spread amongst the rebels in #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/A7LeXv99L1 — Acid Communist League (@MarvinBaron6) May 28, 2020

A guy outside Cadillac Pawn, the shop where police say a store owner fatally shot a man attempted to loot earlier tonight. Why is he here? “They don’t want to give us justice, we’ll take it in our own hands.” pic.twitter.com/gScTqvYOaV — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

The graphic video shows a police officer performing chest compressions on a person lying on the sidewalk as crowds gather around. “There’s somebody in there with a rifle. Back off,” an officer tells the crowd gathered on the sidewalk at one point in the video. Three officers carry the wounded man through the streets, with one saying they’re getting to an ambulance. They stop in the middle of the street to do more chest compressions.

“Somebody’s shooting from the pawn shop,” a bystander claims in the video.

4. The Store Sells ‘Bubble Letter Charms’ & Other Jewelry, Including to the Hip Hop Market

Cadillac Jewelry " BEAT THE HEAT BLOW OUT SALE" 2012-07-17T20:09:38Z

A 2018 post on the store’s Facebook page reads, “Bubble letter charms available in store! Whatever letter you want! Or, inquire about a custom bubble letter charm if you want a full word. #gold #diamond #pendant #charm #bubble #letter #letters #bling #hiphop #jewelry.”

The store’s commercials focus on hip-hop artists.

Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry 2017 CommercialFeaturing local artist Factsauce (@612fatboy) and Star. 2017-06-01T21:08:26Z

In 2017, the story announced that it was selling “White gold 4.0ctw square princess cut and baguette diamond mens earrings!” The store wrote two years ago, “You can get a custom gold nameplate starting at $150, takes 2 days to make. A full 3d diamond piece takes about 4 weeks, those start around $3K.” Jacob Rieple is listed as the store’s Facebook page administrator.

In 2017, the store wrote, “WE BUY GOLD !!! We pay top dollar for your gold jewelry. Bring in your gold, silver, and diamond jewelry to get a quote on how much you can get on a pawn today!” The page also wrote, “Shout out to the UKNOIT boys! They’ve made like 4-5 custom solid gold pendants already! If you’re interested in promoting your brand, come in and inquire about getting your own custom pieces made!”

5. The Shooting Occurred Amidst a Night of Looting But Police Say Businessowners Have a ‘Duty to Retreat’

Breaking: A video shows the scene inside a looted Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, where riots are taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6461s2CBBu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020

The shooting occurred during a night of looting. However, Minnesota’s duty to retreat law could come into play here.

According to Elder, “The castle doctrine says if you’re in your home you have a right to stand your ground. It’s my understanding you do have a duty to retreat. Your business is not the same” as your home.

Keller Law Offices wrote in a post before the Cadillac Pawn incident, “While many states have enacted ‘stand your ground’ laws, Minnesota does not have a so-called stand your ground law. Instead, Minnesota law imposes a ‘duty to retreat,’ which means that if a person feels threatened, he or she may only use deadly force as a last resort. Conversely, states that have enacted stand your ground laws, like Florida, make it lawful for a person to use deadly force if threatened without a duty to retreat.” The law firm noted, “Minnesota follows the majority rule that there is no duty to retreat in one’s home.” (Read more about duty to retreat here.)

According to FindLaw, “Minnesota isn’t a stand your ground state. Rather, it’s a duty to retreat state which means that you must back away from confrontation if it’s possible. The state doesn’t have a castle law per se, but it does recognize the principles of the doctrine because Minnesota law allows you to use deadly force, including shooting an intruder, to prevent a felony from occurring in your home.” That site defines duty to retreat as “If the defendant isn’t in their home, Minnesota’s self-defense law requires a ‘duty to retreat’ before using deadly force, but only if retreat is possible and it doesn’t put the person into more danger. Deadly force isn’t authorized (outside of the home) unless there’s a reasonable belief of ‘great bodily harm.'”

It was a night of growing turmoil in Minneapolis. A Target store was looted, and an Autozone store set ablaze.

What started out as vigils quickly turned more chaotic in the streets. People were throwing Molotov cocktails, and police were using tear gas, according to live CNN reports. Flash bangs could be heard during the live broadcast. The scenes were starting to resemble the protests of a few years ago in Ferguson, Missouri and other U.S. cities after controversial police-related deaths.

KTSP reported that looters left the Target store “with televisions, rugs and other items.”

There was also looting reported at a “tobacco store, a Dollar Tree and a liquor store. Additionally, Cub Foods and an AutoZone is being looted as well,” the television station reported.

Smoke billowing off of Autozone. This is now (if it wasn’t before) a legit riot #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/eM4XWPHNMU — Brandon Long (King of Westeros) (@BLongStPaul) May 28, 2020

Rioters in Minneapolis set fire to an Autozone

pic.twitter.com/Vqr72fcjxk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020

People tweeted about the Autozone.

Everyone's running back from the Autozone because they're now afraid the building that's been set on fire's going to blow up. #MinneapolisRiots — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) May 28, 2020

watching an autozone burn in the age of covid — Communist Paul Harrell (@deadassscontras) May 28, 2020

This is going to escalate horribly – sounds like a big fire at AutoZone, FD is saying they can't go in with a riot happening, and the PD observer is saying the the fire is big enough that they can't control it without the FD. — Marisa Brandt (@marisabrandt) May 28, 2020

