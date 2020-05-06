Gay Porn Star Ian Frost Attended Coronavirus Rave in New York City

Ian Frost, a gay porn star, attended a rave at a New York City apartment in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Frost posted multiple videos to his Instagram story showing the party on the night of May 4. The handle on the account that posted the videos was @IanFrostok. At the time of writing, Frost, a native of Argentina, has deleted his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

1. Frost Posted ’51 Videos’ of the Party to His Instagram Story

1. In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC So recklesshttps://t.co/AZ8IoKMk73 The DJ, DJ Alec Brian, has deactivated his Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztCeEx9JRW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 5, 2020

The Huffington Post and New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali tweeted that Frost posted 51 videos of the party to his Twitter account.

2. A DJ Who Said He Was at the Party Said He Was Diagnosed With Coronvirus & Need Money Following His Recovery

Ali also quoted DJ Alec Brian, who was “reportedly” the DJ at the party according to LGBT news site New Now Next, as saying he worked the party in order to pay bills. Brian said that he suffered from coronavirus and since his recovery, he desperately needed the money in order to pay rent. Despite attending the event, Brian said that he did not “support social gatherings of this nature.”

The New York Post reported on April 30 that authorities in the city would “crackdown” on gatherings of more than 100 people. Mayor Bill DeBlasio is quoted in the article as having said at a press conference, “If you’re talking 100 [people] or above there’s just nothing to discuss you’re going to get fined and if you resist you’re going to get arrested.”

3. Frost Said in an Interview That It Would Be ‘Impossible’ for Him to Get Bored During Quarantine

People are fucking dying left and right and the gays are having full on house parties on a Monday night in NYC. JAIL pic.twitter.com/6f8Q2YzAJf — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 5, 2020

Less than a week before Frost posted videos of the party, he gave an interview to DNA Interview in Australia about living in quarantine. During the interview, Frost says that he is a “master in terms of entertaining.” Frost said that it would be “impossible” for him to get bored during the quarantine.

Frost lists the activities he participates in including playing the piano, playing ping-pong and cooking. Frost also said that he was looking after his mental health by engaging in video chats with a therapist, something he has been doing since 2018.

When asked about the most surprising thing he has learned since being quarantined, Frost said:

People. This situation that we are living is showing a completely new face of everyone, including myself. I love anthropology and physiology and I personally think that’s a great opportunity for introspection. Good and bad things come from it. How we deal with them makes the difference.

The article now appears on DNA Magazine’s website with a disclaimer about the party that Frost attended. The disclaimer reads in part, “We have decided to keep the story online to remind readers of the importance of social distancing rules.”

4. Frost Appears in YouTube Series About the Lives of LGBT Entertainers

Since February 2020, Frost has appeared in the YouTube series, The Circuit. The show followed a group of LGBT entertainers including Nina Flowers, Sam Gee, Joe Pacheco and Darius Glover.

5. Frost Began as a Go-Go Dancer in New York City Before Venturing Into Pornography

Imagine not only having the gall to throw an after hours circuit party at your apartment on a Monday night during quarantine but also to play music that is *this* bad…and also document it on social media. Whew, these MINDS!!! pic.twitter.com/JBKO9fGqmq — N. Closet (@appelbomb) May 5, 2020

Frost told Get Out! Magazine in November 2018 that he first moved to New York City from Argentina to work as a dancer. Frost said in the interview that he first encountered gay adult movie stars from their appearances at gay clubs.

Frost said that it was an agent who saw the Argentinian’s Grindr profile photos and asked if he had ever considered porn. Frost added that his decision to enter in the industry was not related to money but was more about working with “very good studio and good co-stars.”

Frost went on to say that he did not feel as though he had achieved the rank of “porn star.” Frost concluded the interview by saying:

What I’d like to say is that people, when watching porn, never think that we have lives. We have friends, family, many of us even have children. Nobody stops to think about that. I had to tell my sister and my family and my niece who’s 19 years old. It’s just a moment to think that these film stars have a mother and a father.

