See Photos of the Damaged, Looted Businesses in Minneapolis

Fire officials say they responded to 16 structure fires on the evening of May 27, 2020 as unrest erupted in the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd. That’s only the beginning of the damage, though, as other businesses were looted but not burned. Damaged businesses included a local Target store, a Cub Food store, and smaller businesses like Town Talk Diner.

Below you can see a list of some of the looted and burned businesses. In addition to the 16 structure fires, the fire chief said in a news conference that firefighters went on several other fire-related runs.

Medaria Arradondo, the police chief, expressed sorrow for the devastation caused to Floyd’s family and the community by his death. He said, though, that he won’t allow the destruction of businesses, calling them “vital to the health of our community.” The mayor, Jacob Frey, echoed that sentiment, saying that the city’s businesses are “essential pieces for our community that we’re going to need.”

In this strip, no business is spared. Nearly every window smashed. I’ve seen cars packed to the brim with looted goods. Store security alarming won’t stop chirping. pic.twitter.com/qRcX6c5ky9 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Outside one pawn and jewelry shop, a man lost his life to a gunshot wound. The Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry owner, John Rieple, is in custody on a murder accusation, and police say they’re investigating whether he shot and killed a suspected looter as one of several theories for the man’s death. They wouldn’t describe the others.

There were also burnt cars in the streets.

Hanging wires, flames still burning, gushing water, burnt cars. Across the street from Target. pic.twitter.com/I9ZYNGpyO2 — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Here’s a list of some of the property damage as of May 28, 2020.

Dollar Tree

How you rob the dollar tree, literally everything is a dollar 😂😂 https://t.co/6jb6QzOlsG — Rue the glue 🦄 (@ruqayaxo) May 28, 2020

Several Dollar Tree stores were reportedly damaged.

Water is pouring out from Dollar Tree. This is a different dollar store from the one that was on fire, referenced in an earlier video. pic.twitter.com/Z8z1vzolLp — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Wendy’s Restaurant

Some photos of the Wendy’s near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/JxmeSiUT8P — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

The Wendy’s Restaurant was completely destroyed, according to photos.

Target

The scene outside of Target, which company officials decided to close earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ZOwM3o5x1D — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Numerous videos showed the Target store was looted.

The lady with the lamps is me tbh. She had the items saved to her target app and was on a mission to get those $80 lamps pic.twitter.com/hJH4tmoLhZ — Juan ⚡️ (@juanskindiary) May 28, 2020

While protests over George Floyd's death carry on outside in Minnesota, people begin to pile into Target leaving items broken and scattered across the store. Get the latest on this story: https://t.co/VIWLziIlIn pic.twitter.com/fOHkN68IhP — SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 28, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Town Talk Diner

Miguel Otárola, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter, wrote on Twitter, “Charles Stotts took me inside Town Talk Diner, which he has owned on Lake Street for four years. It’s destroyed.”

Town Talk Diner, 8am pic.twitter.com/DFGOmCXePi — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Charles Sotts, the co-owner, told the Star Tribune, “I, as much as anybody, understand the need for the protest that was happening, and I, as much as anybody, understand the degree of anger and the degree of frustration and everything that was happening — because I was angry and I was frustrated with it, too. I just don’t understand how that spills over into buildings. How does the rage turn to our small little community businesses? I won’t ever understand.”

“We have no words. Godspeed, Minneapolis,” the diner wrote on its Facebook page.

Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits, Minneapolis

Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits, Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/gOO8CrUsO9 — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

The store was looted, pictures show.

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits being looted. pic.twitter.com/tRaSN4lVrH — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits is a family owned small business that provides jobs for the local community. The people looting this store are doing their community a great disservice. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/VvU1M49tfC — The Moderate Man (@TheModerateMan) May 28, 2020

An Affordable Housing Development

The affordable housing development is gone. Wendy's, too. AutoZone, a husk. pic.twitter.com/95UjML7lN6 — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Cub Foods

Cub Foods grocery store, 5:55am. Sprinklers gushing here too. (Note for clarification that Cub Foods is different from Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed.) pic.twitter.com/WR174xYG2F — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

This journalist captured the inside of Cub Foods:

The owners of this Cub gave me permission to show the damage inside pic.twitter.com/Y1j0Zs1byz — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 28, 2020

Apple Store

Looting moving to uptown. CVS, timberland, Apple store, jewelry store, liquor store all being looted pic.twitter.com/cC61f4BQRa — Ian Burton (@addicted_2fresh) May 28, 2020

Footlocker

Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry

Cadillac Pawn was completely cleaned out of merchandise after reports of the owner shooting a looter spread amongst the rebels in #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/A7LeXv99L1 — Acid Communist League (@MarvinBaron6) May 28, 2020

This is the store where police say they are investigating whether the owner shot and killed a suspected looter, among other theories. Videos from the scene also show that it was looted.

Gandhi Mahal restaurant

Some businesses like Gandhi Mahal have put up signs that they are minority owned, in hopes of not being looted. Still windows broken. pic.twitter.com/9zDzNZk1Si — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 28, 2020

Photographer Tony Webster wrote of the Gandhi Mahal restaurant, “Gandhi Mahal restaurant, with a ‘minority owned’ banner on it, appears to have only broken glass.”

U.S. Bank

Both a U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo building suffered damage.

Wells Fargo Bank has been broken into and an alarm is blaring. ATM is smashed. Minneapolis Police squads are within view as people go in and out. pic.twitter.com/ZTSFLBTc5q — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Graffiti was scrawled on the U.S. Bank building.

ICC Wireless Cell Phone Store

ICC Wireless cell phone store, 7am. pic.twitter.com/TY6HaJl9cL — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

AutoZone

AutoZone store in Minneapolis across from 3rd Precinct, still burning, roof and walls collapsed. 6:20am. pic.twitter.com/2nm6bmnDPq — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Videos showed the damage to the AutoZone.

LATEST: AutoZone in Minneapolis set ablaze by rioters; several other stores looted as police stand down pic.twitter.com/E4h8vH90hI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

According to Carlos Gonzalez, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter: “A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos.”

A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

There was a major fire at the AutoZone.

The fire at AutoZone seems to have started back up; there are least five separate fires going, of varying sizes. pic.twitter.com/rTuzaG6g6k — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

CVS

CVS in Uptown Minneapolis. Cars still arriving at 5:15am and taking stuff by the carload. pic.twitter.com/FU5ViRq3yl — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

There was a clean-up effort underway.

There's a massive cleanup effort happening right now: pic.twitter.com/1ZuH6qAu9s — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Police Precinct

Protesters are looting Target, AutoZone, and Dollar Tree across the street from this police precinct. They are now also attacking the Precinct itself.pic.twitter.com/aKLiM7mibi — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 28, 2020

Birchwood Cafe

