AEW’s Chris Jericho Donates $5,000 to George Floyd Memorial Fund

AEW’s Chris Jericho has quietly contributed $5,000 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, as donations to the cause top $12 million online.

The fund was set up after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was videoed with his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd struggled for breath, in footage which has resonated with people around the world. You can view the original video here.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the other officers at the scene, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and with aiding and abetting second-degree murder manslaughter with culpable negligence.

This is not the first time Jericho has stepped up to help a family or friend in need.

Wrestling News News listed the contributions he has made to causes in the past, including:

– $5,000 to help cover the funeral expenses for Balls Mahoney

– $2,500 towards the fundraiser set up by Tyler Breeze and Kevin Owens for the victims of the Alberta forest fires

– $3,000 towards Rico Constantino’s medical bills

– $2,500 towards Rex King’s funeral costs

– $2,500 to help with Jerry Lynn pay for several medical procedures

– $2,000 towards the Buffalo Brothers Car Accident Recovery Fund

– $500 to help a sick cat named Jax

– $2,000 to help with former Smoky Mountain Ring announcer Tommy Noe’s medical costs

– $2,500 to help friend Alexandria Finley beat cancer

– $300 (out of the $300 goal) to help get boots for wrestler Black Dragon (Bret Komo)

– $5,000 to help save Kamala’s house

– $1,500 for Superstar Billy Graham’s emergency medical fund

– $1,500 towards Brian Knobbs medical costs

The wrestler’s donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund makes Jericho one of the top givers to contribute to Floyd’s memory. More than 390,100 people have donated.



So far, the largest amount donated is $50,000, from Soho House New York and clothing label Blackcraft Cult.

Jericho Used the All Lives Matter Hashtag on Social Media

Ringside News reported that Jericho sparked controversy after using the All Lives Matter hashtag on Twitter.

According to Ringside, YouTuber Shannon Williams, who runs the pro wrestling channel Spot Callerz on the social media platform, was “concerned” and created a video, “Explaining Black Lives Matter as a Black Wrestling Fan.”

He then sent the video to Jericho, who promptly blocked him.

Wow, just realized I got blocked by Chris Jericho for making THIS video! This is ridiculous…https://t.co/nibgr2Lvgq To think I ever looked up to the guy. What a disappointment.@AEWonTNT @DaveBautista @TitusONeilWWE @RighteousReg @cozysuperkick @SixZzshOtRipZz SMH! #aew pic.twitter.com/HROUbdl4Mw — Mark Out The Digital Wrestling Card Game (@SpotCallerz) June 1, 2020

Jericho has yet to comment on the incident.

Wrester Super Duper Dave Bautista supported the video, calling the points Williams made “valid AF.”

“I cant speak for anyone but I believe when people post #AllLivesMatter they mean well but they are severely missing the point. I lost over 11k followers very recently on IG and I hope they never come back #SpeakUp #BlackLivesMatter,” the pro wrestler said on Twitter.

Brother I think everything you said is valid AF. I cant speak for anyone but I believe when people post #AllLivesMatter they mean well but they are severely missing the point. I lost over 11k followers very recently on IG and I hope they never come back #SpeakUp #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/LBngo0NSNY — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 1, 2020

Jericho courted controversy when he posted “please stop rioting,” alongside a quote and image of Martin Luther King Jr., on Instagram in response to the protests that have erupted around the country since Floyd’s death:

The George Floyd Memorial Fund was Established by Floyd’s Brother to Help the Family

Instigated by Floyd’s brother, Philonise, the money from the fund will cover expenses for “mental and grief counselling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George,” as well as the ongoing “benefit and care of his children and their educational fund,” according to the GoFundMe page.

His brother writes:

On May 25, 2020, my life shattered as I learned of the tragic passing of my dear brother, George. My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media. What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother’s neck, obstructing his ability to breathe. As some officers knelt on his neck, other officers participated and watched; no one took any action to save my brother’s life. Those officers would continue to brutalize my brother until he died.

The fund also covers costs for George Floyd’s funeral, which will be held at 11 a.m. on June 9. A memorial service is being held in Minneapolis today.

Floyd is survived by two daughters, aged 6 and 22. A page set up for his youngest daughter, Gianna, on GoFundMe has already raised over $1 million.

Fashion Label Is Accused of Cashing in on Floyd’s Legacy



Global fashion label In The Style is in trouble for releasing a t-shirt with 100% of profits from sales going to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

The move has not gone down well on social media, with some commentators picking up on the fact the label’s designs were derivative, and that they rarely used black models.

“A bigger way to make a statement than a fast-fashion tee with a stolen design would be to hire black models, work with black influencers and pay them fairly and listen to your black audience instead of deleting comments,” cassiesmyth wrote on an Instagram post that was later deleted.

“In The Style” CEO Adam Frisby told The Mirror the brand did utilize black models, and blamed coronavirus slowing down their Instagram feed for the current negative public perception of the label.

