Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker: What Is His Latest Case Update?

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was with her on March 13, when police broke into their apartment in the middle of the night. A brief confrontation ensued, in which Walker shot at the police, who were in plainclothes, and the three officers shot back, killing Taylor.

According to The Louisville Courier Journal, police claimed to be investigating two men who they thought were selling drugs out of a house far away from where Taylor lived. The police also had a “no-knock” warrant, which allowed them to enter Taylor’s house without warning or explanation, and without identifying themselves as police officers.

None of the officers have been charged in Taylor’s death. Following that evening, Walker was accused of attempted murder and assault for shooting one of the officers in the leg. On May 26, Attorney General Tom Wine said that he would not be pressing charges against Walker as of now, but that he might decide otherwise, pending an FBI investigation of that evening.

Taylor would have turned 27 years old today. She was an emergency room technician who had dreams of having a family and buying a house, her mom said.

Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend had a criminal history or drug convictions. No illegal drugs were ever found in the apartment.

Here’s what you need to know about where Kenneth Walker is now:

Walker Wants to ‘Resume His Life,’ His Lawyer Said

Walker has not spoken publicly about the night Taylor was shot to death by the police. His lawyer, Rob Eggert, did confirm that Walker was released on “home incarceration” by Judge Olu Stevens before the case made national news. Now that Wine has confirmed he has no intention of pursuing charges against Walker, Walker plans to “resume his life,” Eggert said.

Per WDRB, Eggert offered the following statement: “Kenneth Walker is grateful to everyone who stood by him. We are also grateful to Judge (Olu) Stevens, who had the courage to release Walker on home incarceration before the case went viral.”

Another update for Walker was provided on the GoFundMe account for his legal fees, which has raised over $200,000. The latest update was posted on May 22 and reads,