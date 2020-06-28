San Diego Police on Leave After Officer-Involved Shooting

Two California police officers have been placed on paid leave after shooting and wounding a man during a dispute on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook statement, the San Diego Police officers saw a 25-year-old “Hispanic” man at 5:45 p.m. in downtown. The man fit the description for a wanted poster regarding a June 21 robbery, the department continued.

Capt. Richard Freedman of the Homicide Unit told NBC 7 that the man walked away when police approached him. After the officers ordered him to stop, he “reached in into his waistband and grabbed a gun,” the captain said to the station.

Police officers then shot and wounded the suspect.

“He produced a handgun and then pointed it at the officers” said SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman to ABC 10. “For fear that they were going to be shot, the officers return fire.”

The man was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, NBC 7 added. He was slated to have surgery late Saturday night.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, the department wrote on Facebook. Although the suspect involved has been identified, police are not releasing his name at the moment, according to CBS 8.

The gun recovered at the scene has been unwrapped. https://t.co/i0vzqZ5KCS pic.twitter.com/yibhVSlatT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 28, 2020

A gun has been recovered at the scene.

