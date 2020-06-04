COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Republicans Voice Opposition to Second Payment

Despite initial optimism surrounding the prospect of another stimulus check, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now voicing their skepticism about a second round of payments.

On May 15, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a stimulus relief package known as the HEROES Act, which would include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans. While that particular version of the bill was always likely to face opposition in the Republican-Dominated Senate, President Trump still suggested that another round of payments was likely. In early May, Trump said at a press briefing, “We could very well do a second round of direct payments. It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

Even Senate Republicans, such as Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, insinuated that another relief check was on its way. WWLTV reports Kennedy as saying, “… if we do another bill, it will be to give relief to people and to businesses.”

Now, however, optimism about another stimulus check seems to be dwindling. On Tuesday, Republicans said they hope to shift their focus to Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program rather than sending Americans checks, according to AS.com.

A Second Round of Rebate Checks Is “Unlikely”

AS.com quotes Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) as saying, “Most folks are very grateful for the help at that point, but I don’t think we should set up a situation where we’re doing a check month after month after month.”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) echoed those sentiments, describing another round of rebate checks as “unlikely.” He said that, instead, Congress would be looking into unemployment benefits and “aid to states and cities and towns.”

The Hill quotes Romney as saying, “… I think it’s important for us to consider how we’re going to pay for all this and specifically how we’re going to deal with the structural deficit we have that adds a trillion to the debt every year. I hope that’s part of the next package.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has also voiced opposition to a second round of checks. “I’m not enthused about another round of rebate checks,” he said. “I do believe we should be helping people on Social Security because the price of food has gone up and I don’t see any end in sight. A payment to Social Security recipients who are on fixed income of $50,000 and below might make sense.”

When Will a Vote on the HEROES Act Take Place?

According to The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not scheduled a vote on a Senate relief package before July 4.

Democrats, many of whom have championed the HEROES Act, have also shifted their focus to the passing of a law enforcement reform bill following the outrage and protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, The Hill points out, Democrats “pressed for a resolution to condemn Trump’s order to disperse peaceful protesters in front of the White House Monday and to bar the president from deploying U.S. troops against peaceful protesters on American soil.”

Senate Republican Whip John Thune has said the sea of protests taking place across the country and the world, “‘could’ delay the next round of economic relief talks,” according to The Hill.

While it was once a matter of time before Americans could expect another round of coronavirus relief checks to be issued, it now seems unlikely that that money will ever end up in their accounts.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Will Another Payment Come in June?