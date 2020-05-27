COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Second Round Payments Update

Over 152 million Americans have received coronavirus stimulus checks over the past six weeks, but is another round of payments on the horizon?

A second stimulus check of up to $1,200 per person has been proposed through the HEROES Act. If passed by both the House and Senate and signed by the President, the legislation would not only provide another round of stimulus checks, but it would issue payments of $1,200 per dependent, as well, for a maximum of three dependants, according to Forbes.

What’s the latest news on the HEROES Act, and, specifically, on a second round of payments? Read on.

Second Stimulus Check: An Updated Timeline

Two weeks ago, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act by a vote of 208 to 199. In order to become law, the Senate must now pass the bill. President Donald Trump then has to sign the bill, but when is the Senate expected to vote?

In a statement to Market Watch, Height Capital Markets analysts said, “We expect that negotiations over a finalized version of the Phase 4 bill will take at least until the end of May… We expect a final package to come together successfully but note that passage will likely be delayed into June.”

Both the White House and Senate Republicans have dismissed the HEROES Act. Not only has President Trump called the bill “Dead on Arrival”, according to AS.com, but Senator John Kennedy, R-Louisiana has echoed those sentiments, also calling it “DOA”, reports WWLTV.com.

Senator Kennedy says that while another stimulus bill could pass, it will likely look a bit different than the HEROES Act. “I think the consensus in the Senate is we’ll start over,” Kennedy said. “The only thing I’m certain of at this juncture is that Speaker Pelosi’s bill won’t pass.” He adds, “My preference will be, if we do another bill, it will be to give relief to people and to businesses.”

From here, in the words of CNET, it’s possible that the HEROES Act could “morph” into a different aid package through bipartisan negotiation, it could fail and another proposal could take its place, or the bill could “dissipate altogether” until a new proposal is on the table.

The White House Has Suggested It Would Support a Second Stimulus Check

In mid-May, two senior administration officials told CNBC that the White House would likely support another round of stimulus checks.

In a statement, the White House said, “As President Trump has said, we are going to ensure that we take care of all Americans so that we emerge from this challenge healthy, stronger, and with economic prosperity, which is why the White House is focused on pro-growth, middle-class tax and regulatory relief.”

With unemployment as high as 20% in some states, American citizens have expressed their need for another round of payments.

A recent poll from OnePoll shows that 82% of Americans feel a one-time stimulus check of $1,200 is “not enough to cover their expenses.” Instead, they feel stimulus checks should continue until the end of lockdowns, according to Forbes.

Forbes writes, “Congress likely will pass a new stimulus bill, but it may look different than the Heroes Act.”

For now, we will have to wait to see what the Senate decides to know about the prospect of another round of payments.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

