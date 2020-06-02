COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Will Another Payment Come in June?

Is another round of stimulus checks on the horizon? Will that money hit bank accounts in June? The answer is that it’s highly unlikely.

On May 15, the US House of Representatives passed a fourth stimulus relief package called the HEROES Act. The HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act would include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, plus up to $1,200 per dependent for a maximum of three dependents, according to Forbes.

While the bill was passed by a vote of 208 to 199, it still has to pass in the Senate and be signed by President Donald Trump in order to become a law. Fortunately, CNET writes that Washington “appears to be moving closer to a decision on whether to approve a second round of economic stimulus payments for individuals and families.”

Second Stimulus Payment Timeline

In early May, President Donald Trump said at a press briefing, “We could very well do a second round of direct payments. It is absolutely under serious consideration.” But will that second payment come in June?

In a letter to representatives, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wrote, “I expect, then, that the House will be in session at some point in June, once the Senate does act, for further Floor action on this critical issue.”

A House schedule that was released last Friday suggested a relief bill that includes a second stimulus check would likely not become law for weeks, according to CNBC. The “summer calendar” sent out by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s office lists votes as taking place on June 30, CNBC reports. Still, Hoyer says it’s possible representatives could return to Washington earlier if the Senate approves the legislation.

The bottom line is that even if the bill passes in the Senate and is approved by the President, it would take months for the money to reach bank accounts.

The Bill Is Likely to Face Opposition in the Republican-Dominated Senate

The first stimulus check, issued as part of the CARES Act, was intended as a one-time payment, according to CNET.

Americans, however, have been vocal about their need for additional aid given the high levels of unemployment and a looming global recession.

According to Forbes, a recent poll from OnePoll shows that 82% of Americans want a monthly stimulus check.

That seems unlikely, as the HEROES Act is expected to face massive opposition in the Senate, and President Trump has already dismissed it as “dead on arrival,” according to AS.com. The final bill is expcted to look very different than what the House passed.

CNET outlines three possible outcomes for the HEROES Act. It’s possible it could “morph” into a different relief package through bipartisan negotiation, it could fail and another proposal could take its place or the bill could “dissipate altogether” until a new proposal is on the table.

For now, it’s a matter of time to see what the Senate decides on the proposed bill and the prospect of another round of payments.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Will the Next One Be the Last? [Update]