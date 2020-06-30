COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Will Second Round Payments Happen This Month?

Will there be a second round of COVID-19 stimulus payments approved this month? Are Americans going to receive another round of checks?

It’s looking possible that a second round of payments for the American people will be approved in the coming months, but this approval likely won’t take place in July. The American people could potentially receive another stimulus payment as early as mid-August.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Senate Is Expected to Vote Against the HEROES Act in Mid-July at the Earliest

I was proud to vote for the #HeroesAct over a month ago (May 15) and to vote Monday for the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act (HR 7301). I urge the Senate to vote on these important bills! #Phillyhttps://t.co/KjdnXCDdve — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) June 30, 2020

The HEROES Act, supported by Democrats, would give Americans another stimulus check, with families receiving up to $6,000 — but it’s not expected to pass the Senate. The bill passed the House in May, and is expected to be voted on in the Senate after it takes a two-week recess in the first two weeks of July.

The passage of this act would mark the fastest route to the second round of payments for the American people, but it’s likely not going to pass. Both Republicans in the Senate, and President Trump, have called the bill “dead on arrival” for various reasons.

In spite of the bill’s unlikely odds for passage, people might want to know what the payment breakdowns look like: Here are the proposed payments for the American people in the HEROES Act, according to PennLive:

Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually according to their last tax return would receive $1,200 (the same amount designated in the first stimulus payment distributions)

Couples earning up to $150,000 would receive $2,400 jointly

Households would receive payments of $1,200 each for up to three dependents, including adult dependents

Trump Has Promised to Unveil a New Stimulus Package With a ‘Dramatic’ Stimulus Check Proposal

VIDEO: President Trump commits to 2nd stimulus. He says details would be announced in the coming weeks. The President would not tell me how much of a check Americans will receive. pic.twitter.com/Abd5E8P3Au — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

In a June 22 interview, Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George asked Trump whether the American people could expect another round of stimulus payments. Trump replied with unequivocal confirmation and added, “We will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, very generous.”

Trump offered a few more details about the upcoming stimulus check legislation, which would likely be part of the fourth stimulus package. He said the proposal would most likely be bipartisan and that it would be announced in the coming weeks. It’s possible that this package, when unveiled, could mark the next opportunity for American people to receive a stimulus check, after the HEROES Act is voted down.

If this is the case, then Trump’s proposed stimulus package will have to first be revealed, then voted on in the House, then in the Senate, before he can sign it into law. This process can take weeks, even months, which means that his proposal likely wouldn’t be approved until late August or early September at the earliest.