COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Trump Confirms Plans for Second Round of Payments

Plans for a second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks are in the works, according to President Donald Trump. In an interview with Washington Correspondent Joe St. George on Monday, June 22, POTUS was asked whether the American people could expect another round of stimulus payments. Trump replied with unequivocal confirmation, then added, “We will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, very generous.”

Trump offered up a few more details about the upcoming stimulus check legislation, which would likely take up a segment in the fourth stimulus package. He said the proposal would most likely be bipartisan, and that it would be announced in the coming weeks.

When asked how much money people will receive from their second stimulus payment, Trump said, “You’ll find out about it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Trump Confirms Concrete Plans for a Second Stimulus Payment for the American People

VIDEO: President Trump commits to 2nd stimulus. He says details would be announced in the coming weeks. The President would not tell me how much of a check Americans will receive. pic.twitter.com/Abd5E8P3Au — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

During his interview with St. George on Monday, Trump offered up the most concrete information he’s provided thus far in the pandemic, regarding whether or not Americans can expect another round of stimulus payments.

St. George said to Trump, “I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check. Are you going to get them a second stimulus check?”

”Yeah, we are, we are,” Trump replied. When St. George pushed on a timeline, Trump said, “We had this going better than anyone’s ever seen before. We had the best job numbers, the best economics, the best economy we’ve ever had. And then we had the virus come in from China, and we’re rebuilding it again.”

Trump said this package will be announced as a bipartisan push “over the next couple of weeks, probably.”

Trump Has Also Floated the Idea of an ‘Explore America’ Tax Credit for Americans

During a roundtable discussion with restaurant industry leaders in May, Trump first brought up the idea of a tax credit for Americans that would incentivize domestic travel in the next year. He said, “Create an ‘Explore America’ — that’s ‘Explore,’ right? Explore America tax credit that Americans can use for domestic travel, including visits to restaurants. That’s a big deal.”

Here’s how the proposed “Explore America” credit would work: rather than receiving money directly through a check, direct deposit or debit card payment, taxpayers could file for tax deductions for domestic travel expenses “incurred while traveling away from home in the U.S.,” Forbes reported. The proposal would offer tax credits for amounts over $50 spent at American restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the travel industry, according to Forbes.

It is not clear how eligibility would be determined, but Forbes reported “the credit would cover up to 50% of a household’s total vacation expenses” up to $4,000.

